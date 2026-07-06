What is your view on how road users interact with cyclists?

Are you a cyclist who has experienced problems on Irish roads? Illustration: Paul Scott

Are you a cyclist who has experienced less-than-favourable interactions with other road users on Irish roads?

On Monday, Irish Times contributor Sarah Moss wrote about a near miss she had with an SUV, and how “cyclists are somehow to make ourselves seen by drivers who have no obligation to look”.

“This woman swerved into the bike lane to undertake a car turning right, without indicating, and either without checking her mirrors or, more alarmingly, deciding that my life was a price worth chancing to get where she was going a few seconds earlier.

“I fell off, but fairly slowly and on to the pavement, me and my bike bruised and scraped but not seriously hurt,” said Moss.

Research published by Transport Infrastructure Ireland in May cited aggressive driver behaviour, speeding, poor cycling infrastructure and the increased size of vehicles as reasons deterring women from getting on their bikes.

Are you a cyclist who has experienced problems on the road? We’d like to hear your experience with other road users and the challenges you face.

Have you been involved in a collision or witnessed one? Do you think there are adequate infrastructure supports for cyclists? What has been your experience of interactions between different types or road users?

You can share your experiences of how other road users interact with you by using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less.

Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. We will keep your contact details confidential. If you would prefer to remain anonymous in any published articles, please indicate this in your submission.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.