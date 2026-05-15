Met Éireann forecasts sunny spells today, but heavy rain is on the way this weekend

Persistent rain is expected to develop in the west and move eastward across Ireland throughout Saturday. Photograph: Getty

Heavy rain is on the way this weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Sunny spells are expected in most areas on Friday morning and afternoon, apart from isolated showers in Ulster and later in Leinster.

It is likely to be cloudier in the west and southwest, with patches of light rain or drizzle possible later. Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 15 degrees, the state forecaster said.

Friday night will start mainly dry but cloud will spread eastward overnight, bringing patches of light rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures will drop to 2 to 9 degrees, coldest in the northeast early in the night.

Saturday morning is expected to be cloudy with some rain, Met Éireann said. However, more persistent rain will develop in the west and move eastward across the country throughout the morning and afternoon.

The rain will clear from the east by evening and sunny spells are likely later in the day. Temperatures will peak at 9 to 14 degrees.

Clear spells and well scattered showers are expected on Saturday night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

More rain is due on Sunday, however, turning heavy and persistent at times, particularly during the late afternoon and evening. Met Éireann said some thunderstorms are also possible.

Highest temperatures will range from 9 to 13 degrees during the day, dropping to 3 to 9 degrees on Sunday night with widespread rain expected.

Rain will continue in the south on Monday morning, with drier weather and some sunny spells further north. However, it will become cloudy and wet throughout the afternoon, with some heavy rain.

Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees during the day, not falling below 9 to 12 degrees on Monday night.