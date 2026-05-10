Woman in her 30s found dead with baby in Tipperary named locally

Gardaí believe Polish national Monika Kubasiewicz passed away during a medical crisis linked to her pregnancy in her home in Carrick on Suir in the early hours of Friday morning. Photograph: Facebook

A woman in her 30s who was found dead alongside her infant child in Co Tipperary on Friday has been named locally as Monika Kubasiewicz.

Local sources said Kubasiewicz and her family, including two children, had only recently moved into the home in Greenhill Village in Carrick-on-Suir.

It is understood the deaths stemmed from a medical emergency and they are being treated by gardaí as a personal tragedy.

The family had previously been living in emergency accommodation after a business in Clonmel failed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Originally from Poland, they moved into the home in Carrick-on-Suir in recent months, but had lived in the country for a number of years.

The bodies were discovered on Friday afternoon by a male relative. He alerted gardaí and the emergency services, which quickly attended the scene.

A postmortem examination of Kubasiewicz was completed on Saturday and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said the results of the postmortem examination on the women are not being released for operational reasons.

A postmortem examination on the infant will take place next week, the results of which will also not be released for operational reasons, gardaí said.

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“The focus of the Garda investigation at this time concerns the preparation of a file for Coroner,” the statement said.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to assist the family of the deceased. Prayers have been offered for the deceased and their loved ones at masses in Carrick-on-Suir this weekend.

Gardaí have been conducting their investigation with the uttermost sensitivity, amid tragic circumstances understood to have surrounded the deaths.