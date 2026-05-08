Bodies of two females found at property in Tipperary

Gardaí have sealed off the scene and an investigation is now underway into the cause of death. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí are at the scene of an incident in Co Tipperary where the remains of two people have been found in what appears to be their family home.

The Irish Times understands the deceased are a woman and young girl. Their remains were discovered at the property in Carrick-on-Suir at around lunchtime on Thursday.

Early indications are that a male relative arrived at the property, discovered the bodies of the deceased and raised the alarm.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene. The woman and child were pronounced dead at the property.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene and an investigation is now under way into the cause of death. Gardaí are trying to establish how the woman and girl died.

More to follow ...