Crime & Law

Bodies of two females found at property in Tipperary

Their remains were discovered at the property in Carrick-on-Suir around lunchtime on Friday

Gardaí have sealed off the scene and an investigation is now underway into the cause of death. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Gardaí have sealed off the scene and an investigation is now underway into the cause of death. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Conor Lally
Fri May 08 2026 - 15:191 MIN READ

Gardaí are at the scene of an incident in Co Tipperary where the remains of two people have been found in what appears to be their family home.

The Irish Times understands the deceased are a woman and young girl. Their remains were discovered at the property in Carrick-on-Suir at around lunchtime on Thursday.

Early indications are that a male relative arrived at the property, discovered the bodies of the deceased and raised the alarm.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene. The woman and child were pronounced dead at the property.

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Gardaí have sealed off the scene and an investigation is now under way into the cause of death. Gardaí are trying to establish how the woman and girl died.

More to follow ...

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Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times