Postmortem completed on woman (30s) found dead in Carrick-on-Suir

A family liaison officer has been appointed to assist the family of the deceased. Photograph: iStock

A file will be prepared for the coroner following the postmortem examination of a woman in her 30s who was found dead alongside an infant in Co Tipperary on Friday.

The bodies were discovered at a house in Carrick-on-Suir on Friday afternoon by a male relative. He raised the alarm and gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene.

It is understood that gardaí are treating the deaths as a personal tragedy.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána has said that the results of the postmortem examination on the women are not being released for operational reasons.

A postmortem examination on the infant will take place next week the results of which will also not be released for operational reasons, gardaí added.

“The focus of the Garda investigation at this time concerns the preparation of a file for Coroner,” the statement said.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to assist the family of the deceased. Prayers are being offered for the deceased and their loved ones at Masses in Carrick-on-Suir this weekend.

Gardaí have been conducting their investigation with the uttermost sensitivity, amid tragic circumstances understood to have surrounded the deaths.

A councillor in the town also issued an appeal on social media urging people not to speculate on the details of the incident.