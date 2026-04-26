Ireland

Dolphin stranded on Dublin beach dies despite rescue attempt

Animal had been relocated to deeper waters near Sandycove but died a short time later

Tara Kellett, a volunteer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, helps with the rescue of a dolphin that washed up on Sandymount Strand, Dublin, on Sunday. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.
Tara Kellett, a volunteer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, helps with the rescue of a dolphin that washed up on Sandymount Strand, Dublin, on Sunday. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.
Jack White
Sun Apr 26 2026 - 15:571 MIN READ

A dolphin that became stranded in south Dublin on Sunday has died despite an attempt to rescue and release it into deeper waters.

The animal was first spotted and reported stranded on Sandymount Strand on Sunday morning.

In a rescue operation at about 9am, the animal was brought ashore before being transported to Sandycove.

The rescue involved the Dún Laoghaire coast guard unit, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group and gardaí.

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A spokesman for Dublin Zoo confirmed it provided veterinary expertise and specialist equipment to aid efforts to rescue the dolphin.

However, despite the animal being relocated to deeper waters near Sandycove beach, it died a short time later.

Personnel from the Irish Coast Guard and volunteers from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group on Sandymount Beach ahead of an attempt to rescue a stranded dolphin on Sunday morning. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times
Personnel from the Irish Coast Guard and volunteers from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group on Sandymount Beach ahead of an attempt to rescue a stranded dolphin on Sunday morning. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

A spokeswoman for the Department of Transport said the dolphin has since been transported to the veterinary hospital at University College Dublin, where a postmortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

“The Irish Coast Guard would like to thank the members of the public who reported the incident and those who supported the Coast Guard crews during the operation,” the spokeswoman said.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times