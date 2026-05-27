Some Carlow schools close following threatening email

It is understood that up to 16 primary schools have been targeted by two separate emails. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Multiple schools across Co Carlow have received a threatening email that there will be a mass shooting involving staff and children.

At least 10 known primary schools in Carlow town and Tullow have been advised to not open by gardaí on Wednesday due to a threatening email.

It is understood that up to 16 primary schools have been targeted by two separate emails.

Several other schools around the county, it is understood, have also received similar emails. Some stayed closed while others have opened.

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, an all-girls primary school in Carlow town contacted relevant parents and guardians at 8.19am wto alert them the premises would not be opening.

The message said “we like some schools in the area, have received a threatening email this morning”.

“In the interests of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our school community, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál will remain closed today.

Parents and guardians are being advised to follow updates directly from their own school and avoid sharing unverified information.

A Garda investigation team has been established in Carlow Garda station and lines of communication have been opened at a senior level with the Department of Education.

Supt Anthony Farrell said “a process is under way to establish the identity of sender and credibility of message There was no advance warning of this email”.

He has asked all school management across Co Carlow to undertake a “cursory search of your building and grounds”.

“There is a possibility this email will be followed up by a ransomware attack - I ask that you do not click any links in any follow-up email. Advise Carlow Garda Station instead. He said targeted patrols, including armed patrols are being carried out.

Among the schools which decided to close were: Scoil Mhuire gan Smál; the Church of Ireland Primary School; St Laserians special school; Scoil Mhuire Lourdes in Tullow; St Fiacc’s NS; Ballyconnell NS; Rathvilly primary school; Scoil Molaise in Old Leighlin; Askea NS, Rathmore NS; Drumphea school; and St Columba’s.

Students were either told not to come in or were to be sent home by 11am. The correspondence this morning is from an “unidentified” source.

Local Fine Gael councillor and principal of St Joseph’s National School said the email came from an unknown gmail account and confirmed all schools were liaising with gardaí.

“There is an increased garda presence around the town. A generic email came around. God knows where it came from. The email detailed that there would be mass shooting in the schools,” said Cllr Browne.

He said he was keeping St Joseph’s open after speaking with gardaí.

“Unfortunately these things do happen. It’s an outrageous thing to happen. All schools have tightened up on this in recent years. We have to be vigilant but not under or over react. Garda advice is sacrosanct,” he told KCLRFM.

He said once this scare settles down safety in schools has to be looked at again.

It is understood no secondary schools have received the emails.