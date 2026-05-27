Returning Irish troops tell of ‘extremely challenging’ mission in Lebanon

Private Graham McBride is greeted by his wife Emma and children Rhys, Eve, Oisin, and Saoirse at Dublin Airport after arrivine from Lebanon. Photograph: Collins Photos

“I would have walked to Dublin,” says Connie Clancy, a 70-year-old from Bundoran, Co Donegal, as she grips the railing in front of her.

Her son, Shane Gallagher, was moments away from entering Dublin Airport’s arrivals hall. She took a bus from Donegal to be there to welcome him home.

“Out of the 11 trips, this was the tough one,” she says.

“I found it horrendous. It got to the stage I really couldn’t watch the news any more. I didn’t look on the websites or anything. It was just a continuous worry, sleepless nights.”

Her son was one of about 160 troops to return from Lebanon on Tuesday night, drawing to a close the six-month deployment of the 127th Infantry Battalion with United Nations Interim Force Lebanon (Unifil).

Clancy’s daughter, Sarah Jane Kelly, says her brother left believing it was a “relatively normal peacekeeping trip that he’s done previously” before the US and Israeli war with Iran broke out in February.

In March, further conflict broke out between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hizbullah.

Since then, six peacekeepers from various countries have been killed and several others injured while on duty in southern Lebanon.

Friends and family await the arrival of members of the 127th Infantry Battalion at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Collins Photos

Jenny Larkin was among hundreds of family members waiting, many of whom held signs, balloons, and tricolours and blue UN flags.

With her hand on a buggy carrying two of her sons, aged one and two, she says the past six months have been “hard”.

“Especially because they’re so small. I didn’t want them to know what was going on,” she says, as her daughters, aged seven and five, stand nearby, waiting and watching for their father.

The news of peacekeepers being seriously injured and killed was “scary”, she says, before she begins to cry.

Unable to speak for a moment, she says it means “a lot” to have her husband Martin home.

Not long after, two men arriving home from a holiday walked through the doors. It was a false alarm, though the crowd cheered for them nonetheless.

When troops in uniform finally emerged, friends and family erupted in applause and cheers. Children sprinted and jumped on their fathers while partners cried.

Applause and cheers at Dublin Airport as the 127th Infantry Battalion with Unifil return home pic.twitter.com/giCMSCWtqd — Jack White (@JackWhiteJ) May 26, 2026

Mothers in the crowd could be heard excitedly shouting: “I see him, I see him.”

After dozens had already emerged, Connie Clancy was still waiting for her son to appear.

Suddenly, he arrived. She was on a mission, and after setting her sights on a route to manoeuvre the crowd, she walked briskly to reach him.

Moments after embracing him, with tears in her eyes, she says: “I know how it feels now to win the lotto”.

Connie Clancy (70) with her son Shane Gallagher

Shane Gallagher, her 46-year-old son, says it was a “trip of two halves”.

The second half was “extremely challenging” at times.

“It was hard. We saw it all, we were there for it all,” he says. “But we got through it. Training took over, and we just got on with the job.”

Battalion Commander Lieut Col Mark Lennon says it was “a really kinetic environment over there”, describing Lebanon as “war-torn”.

There were “a lot of mixed emotions” leaving Lebanon, he says. Although they were “delighted” to be leaving, he described a “stark contrast” in the state of villages on Tuesday compared to when the troops first arrived.

“For some of us, it was really unreal to see the devastation in the villages,” he says, describing it as “quite sad”.

Asked how many of the 14 villages within the area of Irish operations were still standing, he says: “They’ve all been damaged”.

“Leaving the country in the situation it is in now is not nice for anyone. You really feel for the real, good local population that are there. It’s actually quite difficult.”

Describing it as a “real conflict zone”, he says troops were dealing with air strikes, artillery strikes and drone strikes “from both sides”, alongside gun fire.

“It really is the full length and breadth of military activity that we have seen and witnessed.”

However, the troops “blew me away”, he says.

“I think the whole nation should be proud of them”.

Ireland’s contribution to Unifil will remain at approximately 350 personnel for the rest of the year.

This includes an Infantry Battalion as well as personnel serving at Unifil Headquarters in Naqoura and at Sector West Headquarters in Shama.

The 128th Infantry Battalion rotation is currently ongoing, replacing the 127th Infantry Battalion as part of the normal rotation cycle, and is scheduled to be fully completed by Wednesday.

The Department of Defence said Ireland will continue to “work closely” with the United Nations, EU partners and international stakeholders to support stability in Lebanon after the mission.