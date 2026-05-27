Crime & Law

Woman (80s) dies following two-car crash in Co Clare

Two women in their 50s remain in University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
The incident took place in Moymore, Tulla in Co Clare on Monday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson
Hugh Dooley
Wed May 27 2026 - 08:371 MIN READ

A woman in her 80s has died following a crash in Co Clare in which two other people were seriously injured.

The woman was a passenger in a car involved in a collision with another car on the R352 in Moymore, Tulla in Co Clare at about 3.30pm on Monday.

She was brought to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday.

The two drivers of the vehicles, both women in their 50s, were brought to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

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Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

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