Woman (80s) dies following two-car crash in Co Clare

The incident took place in Moymore, Tulla in Co Clare on Monday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson

A woman in her 80s has died following a crash in Co Clare in which two other people were seriously injured.

The woman was a passenger in a car involved in a collision with another car on the R352 in Moymore, Tulla in Co Clare at about 3.30pm on Monday.

She was brought to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead in the early hours of Tuesday.

The two drivers of the vehicles, both women in their 50s, were brought to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

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