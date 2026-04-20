Fuel protest group threatens further action next month

Gardaí watch protesters on Dublin's O'Connell Street on the fifth day of recent protests against fuel prices. Photograph; Niall Carson/PA Wire

An online group claiming to represent professional drivers, farmers and hauliers is warning the Government that large peaceful fuel protests could be rolled out again next month.

The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest group, which played a key part in organising the nationwide protests and blockades over the Easter period, is holding meetings at locations over the next two weeks to discuss its next moves.

The group also purports to represent bus operators, taxi drivers and plant operators.

The protests brought much of the country’s major road network to a standstill, and many forecourts ran out of or rationed petrol and diesel amid blockades at the country’s only oil refinery in Whitegate in Cork in addition to blockades at Foynes, Galway and Rosslare ports; Dublin’s O’Connell Street; and other towns.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin labelled the protests and blockades as “national sabotage”. The Government’s handling of the protests resulted in a no-confidence motion being tabled by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. The Government won the motion but lost the backing of Independent TD brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.

The Government agreed to a second package of supports to ease the pressures of fast-rising fuel prices following the major protests across the country.

Reductions on fuel duties and a delay in a carbon tax increase were introduced last week in a package costing around €505 million on top of €250 million worth of measures announced three weeks ago.

In an online statement the group said it has already made a “massive statement” to the Government and that it will “not be silenced” and will not accept being “taxed beyond” what people can afford to pay.

The group claims there are a number of meetings taking place nationwide concerning how any potential protests would proceed.

The statement continues: “However, we remain clear on one thing – we are prepared to protest again. Peacefully, but in numbers that cannot be ignored.

“Our plan is to allow the next two weeks to play out and see what comes from these discussions. If there is no meaningful progress, we will move forward with organised, peaceful protests on foot across major towns throughout Ireland.

“This has always been about showing the Government the reality – the sheer number of people struggling every single day due to the ongoing cost of fuel. From home heating oil to petrol, to green and white diesel. These are not luxury items. They are essentials for living and working, and people simply cannot afford the extortionate prices any longer.”

The group said if there are “no real developments within the next two weeks”, protests will start on May 2nd.

“On that day, we will come together once again in unity to send a clear message (that) this Government must go.”