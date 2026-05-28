Regulators green light near €14bn water investment

Úisce Éireann's water treatment works at Vartry, Co Wicklow: Regulators have approved almost €14 billion spending by the State company. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Regulators have given State water utility Úisce Éireann the green light to spend almost €14 billion by 2029 on key infrastructure needed to aid new home building and meet growing demand.

A lack of services such as water supply and waste treatment are among several barriers delaying the construction of new homes in the Republic.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) said on Thursday that it has approved a “record €13.6 billion investment” by Úisce Éireann in critical infrastructure throughout the Republic by 2029.

Spending will cover 163 new and upgraded water treatment plants, increasing capacity by 43 million extra litres a day, 61 new waste treatment facilities, 126km of new pipes, and 113km of new sewers, and other projects.

CRU chairman, Fergal Mulligan, said the decision was a major step forward in securing key infrastructure.

“In the period up to 2029, it can deliver a real step change in water and wastewater services, while helping to address long-standing infrastructure needs across the country,” he added.