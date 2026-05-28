Business

Regulators green light near €14bn water investment

State company Úisce Éireann will boost supply and treatment facilities needed for new homes

Úisce Éireann's water treatment works at Vartry, Co Wicklow: Regulators have approved almost €14 billion spending by the State company. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times
Úisce Éireann's water treatment works at Vartry, Co Wicklow: Regulators have approved almost €14 billion spending by the State company. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times
Barry O'Halloran
Thu May 28 2026 - 10:501 MIN READ

Regulators have given State water utility Úisce Éireann the green light to spend almost €14 billion by 2029 on key infrastructure needed to aid new home building and meet growing demand.

A lack of services such as water supply and waste treatment are among several barriers delaying the construction of new homes in the Republic.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) said on Thursday that it has approved a “record €13.6 billion investment” by Úisce Éireann in critical infrastructure throughout the Republic by 2029.

Spending will cover 163 new and upgraded water treatment plants, increasing capacity by 43 million extra litres a day, 61 new waste treatment facilities, 126km of new pipes, and 113km of new sewers, and other projects.

READ MORE

Flutter CEO will not travel for company’s AGM

Ireland’s inflation outlook darkens and can dating apps survive AI-driven scams

Simon Harris and Jack Chambers get the filibuster treatment

Dating apps struggle with the AI revolution as users lose faith

CRU chairman, Fergal Mulligan, said the decision was a major step forward in securing key infrastructure.

“In the period up to 2029, it can deliver a real step change in water and wastewater services, while helping to address long-standing infrastructure needs across the country,” he added.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning