Martin to carry on as FF leader into next elections and ‘fulfil my mandate’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he will carry on as Fianna Fáil leader into the next elections and “fulfil my mandate”.

He did not see the significant internal party criticism following the fuel protests as an attempt to remove him as leader but acknowledged “it’s been a challenging week”.

Speaking to media at the party’s annual Arbour Hill 1916 commemoration in Dublin, he said he had been at a meeting of 400 members in Mullingar on Saturday “and there was a very warm, positive reception from the grassroots of the party”.

“I have a mandate. I was elected only a year and a half ago. And I went before the people. And I think many people who are now elected were happy that I was leading the charge in that election, and so that’s my position,” he said.

“I will continue to engage with my parliamentary party,” he said.

Acknowledging the upheaval following the letter from the party’s three youngest TDs criticising the handling of the fuel protests and echoed by more senior members, he said: “We continue to seek new ways to broaden and structure engagement and consultation better.”

He said Fianna Fáil was a “robust party, but there’s freedom of perspectives and ideas.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD lays a wreath at Fianna Fáil's 1916 Commemoration at Arbour Hill Cemetery.Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

“I don’t think anyone could accuse the Fianna Fáil party, or indeed the leadership, of suppressing opinion within the parliamentary party” and “we have a lot of strong characters and personalities”.The party’s focus is on having a “beneficial impact on fuel prices” and “developing ways trying to alleviate the financial and economic pressures on people”.

Martin rejected a claim from Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins that Fianna Fáil councillors were aiming to move to the Opposition party.

“We have no evidence of that interest. Fianna Fáil is the largest party in local government. We’ve had three local elections since 2014, no one expected us to have a majority,” he said.

“So we’re not fearful of any sort of migration to Independent Ireland.”

Earlier, in a speech, Martin said the Government’s package of supports for the energy crisis was “not a permanent answer”.

“We need to get energy prices down long-term, and this requires both investment and reform,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD speaks to media at Fianna Fáil's 1916 Commemoration at Arbour Hill Cemetery, Dublin.Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

He told those attending the commemoration “we will continue to invest in new networks, to reduce the costs of distributing electricity to families and businesses.

“We have to review the wide body of regulations which influence prices, and to seek ways to make that a priority is given to affordability. In the months ahead we will keep this agenda moving forward.”

[ Micheál Martin ‘acutely aware’ of ‘real pain and fear’ caused by rising fuel pricesOpens in new window ]

In his address at the graveside of 1916 Rising leaders Martin hit out at the “abuse of our shared national flag”.

Warning against misappropriation, he said: “Using our flag to promote aggressive and exclusionary views is wrong.

“If you don’t understand that the flag belongs to everyone, including people you disagree with, then you don’t understand the most basic things about what our flag stands for.

“You also dishonour the people who made it the uniting symbol of a rising Irish people.

“Never forget that the Proclamation directly demanded that all who serve the Republic would do so with honour. Sectarianism and division were seen as a threat to be confronted.”

Martin linked the founding generation to the importance of the EU and Ireland’s upcoming presidency

For that generation, he said, “Ireland’s security and prosperity demanded that Ireland commit itself to full and active membership of what today we call the European Union.

“Leaders who began their public lives participating in the Rising ended it ensuring that we would stand as equal and important members of the greatest project for shared peace and prosperity in the history of Europe.

“Europe has worked for Ireland because Ireland has worked to help Europe develop, expand and reform.”

When the State’s EU presidency begins in July, he said, Ireland will “lead negotiations across a wide range of fundamental issues.

[ Patrick O’Donovan admits making ‘hames’ of comments on fuel protests coverageOpens in new window ]

“We want to complete the work on reforming capital markets so that costs to customers will be reduced and access to finance will improve.

“We want to argue for a budget which both protects essential programmes such as CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] to support agriculture and rural communities. We want to prioritise expanding research through Horizon, increasing competition, enhancing skills.”

“We will also argue to do more to support education, public health and other areas which will define the future success of Europe.”

He referenced Ukraine, saying: “We want Europe to actively support the people of Ukraine in their struggle for freedom and democracy in the face of Russian imperialist aggression.