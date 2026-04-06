Ireland

Motorists warned as fuel price protests may impact Dublin commuting routes

Protests organised over spiralling diesel, petrol and home heating oil prices caused by Middle East conflict

Petrol at diesel prices seen at a Circle K fuel stop in Cabra, Dublin on March 6th. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times
Petrol at diesel prices seen at a Circle K fuel stop in Cabra, Dublin on March 6th. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times
Sarah Slater
Mon Apr 06 2026 - 12:172 MIN READ

Motorists have been warned that a national fuel protest may bring major commuting routes into Dublin to a standstill on Tuesday.

The protest is being organised by local activists across the country over spiralling diesel, petrol and home heating oil prices caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East.

National fuel protest assembly points involve the M1 Convoy meeting at Castlebellingham Services, the N2 Convoy at the Ardee – Carrickmacross link, N3 Convoy at Virginia Service Area/ Clonee Side, N4 Convoy at the Enfield Services, M7 Convoy at Junction 14 and N11 Convoy at Ashfield Services North. All the convoy protests are to assemble at 7am.

Protests are also leaving locations in Cork at the same time.

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Other locations where protesters are encouraged to join are at the Red Cow, Liffey Valley, M50 North Services, Bray Northbound Merge and Naas Northbound Services.

The intention is for all convoys to merge and form one large convoy into Dublin. Full details of the route will be made available by organisers on Tuesday.

Protests are also being encouraged at Portumna Bridge in Galway where many protesters from Clare, Tipperary, Offaly and Galway are expected to assemble.

An online statement from Athlone Stands Together explained that protesters must “obey the direction of protest marshals and keep lane discipline while being mindful of the emergency services.

“Convoys will be leaving at various times between 8am and 9am.”

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Meanwhile, representatives from the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) met Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien over the weekend to discuss the ongoing impact of the Middle East crisis on fuel costs. Hauliers are seeking extra supports due to the situation.

The IRHA said the fuel price crisis was approaching the level of “a national emergency” and has called on the Government to “react swiftly” and agree another package of measures with hauliers.

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