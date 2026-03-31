Two men fishing drown near Doonbeg, Co Clare

The bodies of two fishermen have been recovered from the sea off the County Clare coast. Photograph: Press 22

Two men fishing in Co Clare have died after falling into the sea.

The Irish Coast Guard said it was notified of the incident at 2.15pm on Tuesday at the Blue Pool in Pulleen Bay outside Doonbeg.

It is understood the deceased were fishing off the rocks at the time.

A search was initiated with the Coast Guard helicopter R115 from Shannon, Kilkee Coast Guard Unit, Doolin Coast Guard Unit and the Aran Island Lifeboat on scene.

“At approximately 4pm, the Coast Guard helicopter R115 located two bodies within the search area identified by MRSC Valentia, after which Aran Island Lifeboat recovered them from the sea as part of the co-ordinated operation,” it said in a statement.

Sea conditions were reported to be very rough at the scene.

“The Coast Guard extends its sincere sympathy to the family of the two anglers who lost their lives today. An Garda Síochána are in the process of liaising with the families of both men.”