Motorcyclist (50s) dies in collision with lorry in Co Sligo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the latest road fatality after a man in his 50s died in a crash in Co Sligo on Tuesday

A motorcyclist in his 50s died in a road traffic collision in Co Sligo on Tuesday morning.

The fatal two-vehicle incident happened at Rusheen, Riverstown.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle at around 9.20am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital for postmortem, and the coroner has been notified.

The lorry driver was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

An Garda Síochána said the road remains closed while forensic collision investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

The L1303 is closed at Rusheen and diversions are in place in Riverstown and on the R284 (Ballygawley to Ballyfarnon Road).

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to come forward. Those with camera or dash cam footage, who were travelling on the L1303 at Rusheen between 9am and 9.30am on Tuesday, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Seven people died on the roads across the island of Ireland last Saturday.

A 16-year-old girl, Mia Lily Keogh O’Keeffe, died in a hit-and-run in Co Meath.

A couple in their 40s – Brian and Grace Frisby – died in a two-car crash in Tramore, Co Waterford.

Three people died in a crash on the Moy Road near Armagh and a woman in her 80s was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Eyrecourt, Co Galway.