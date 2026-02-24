Hit-and-run driver who killed Mia Lily Keogh O’Keeffe (16) was unaccompanied learner, gardaí believe

Floral tributes to Mia Lily Keogh O'Keeffe (16) who died along with her dog when she was struck by a vehicle at a pedestrian crossing on the Slane Road, Navan, on Saturday evening. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Gardaí believe the driver who killed Mia Lily Keogh O’Keeffe (16) and her dog in a hit-and-run in Co Meath at the weekend was a learner driver who was in the car unaccompanied.

Investigations to date suggest the driver killed Mia Lily at a pedestrian crossing and drove on.

When he arrived at his family home nearby he parked his badly damaged car in the driveway, where it was later discovered by a family member. The front of the vehicle was destroyed as a result of the fatal crash and gardaí were surprised it could be driven from the scene to the house, such was the extent of the damage.

Gardaí now suspect the driver, who should not have been in the vehicle unless accompanied by an experienced driver, knew he hit the victim but panicked and decided to drive on.

The reason he did not see Mia Lily crossing the road with her dog was unclear. However, gardaí are trying to establish if the driver was distracted. At this stage, gardaí believe he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

Mia Lily’s mother, Louise, said her daughter was incredibly talented and clever. In a statement on social media directed at the driver involved, she said her daughter’s death had caused her the “deepest pain”.

“You need to hear what your negligence has caused. It starts with a mistake, that leads to a consequence, she was the consequence and you have started an unbearable ripple of grief,” she said.

Mia Lily was one of five children and had a sister and three younger brothers, the youngest of whom is aged two years. The driver of the car had “taken so much from everyone because she, as a person, was so much to so many”.

Mia Lily was walking her dog on the Slane Road in Navan at about 8.20pm on Saturday when she was fatally struck by a driver in a car. The suspect was arrested in the following hours and has since been released without charge, with the investigation continuing.

The badly damaged vehicle was also taken by gardaí from the suspect’s family home and has been undergoing examination as part of the investigation into the crash.

Mia Lily’s school, Loreto St Michael’s in Navan, said it had support structures in place to help pupils in the aftermath of the fifth-year student’s death and it has sought guidance from the National Educational Psychology Services.

She was among seven people killed on the roads on the island of Ireland at the weekend. Three people died in a crash on the Moy Road near Armagh town at 10.30pm on Saturday.

A couple in their 40s – Brian and Grace Frisby – died in a two-car crash at about midday on Saturday at Robin Hill, Tramore, Co Waterford. A woman in her 80s was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Eyrecourt, Co Galway, at about 8.15pm on Saturday.