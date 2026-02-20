More councils boycott X over Grok AI sexual images controversy

The EU commission and various European countries have also launched their own investigations X's chatbot Grok. Photograph: Andria Lo/The New York Times

Thirteen local authorities have ceased using the social media platform X, or are reviewing its use, amid ongoing controversy about the company’s AI tool Grok being used to create non-consensual sexual images.

It comes as the State’s data privacy watchdog, the Data Protection Commission, launches an investigation into the social media company giant over the “nudification” of images through X’s AI chatbot.

The European Commission and various European countries have also launched their own investigations into the controversial tool.

Last month, Dublin City Council became the first local authority to suspend the use of the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, following a Green Party proposal.

The decision to “pause” posting on X applied to all the council’s subsidiary accounts, including Dublin Fire Brigade.

The Irish Times asked every local authority for their policy regarding X. Six additional bodies – Galway City, Kilkenny, Sligo, Donegal, Fingal and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Councils – said they were planning to stop actively using the platform, or already have.

Some councils are planning to close down their accounts entirely, while some will keep them open to communicate with the public in emergency situations.

Another six local authorities – in Monaghan, Longford, Kerry, South Dublin and Cork City and Cork County – said they were reviewing their policy relating to the platform.

In total, 13 out of Ireland’s 31 local authorities have ceased using X or are considering abandoning or reducing use of the platform.

Decisions to leave X have also been taken by the Green Party and various individual politicians. However, most Government Ministers and departments retain a presence on the platform.

“While X remains one of the platforms for delivering real-time updates on severe weather events and local authority services, Cork County Council is mindful of recent developments in AI technology associated with X that have raised concerns,” a spokesman for Cork County Council said.

“As part of our ongoing review, the council’s use of X will be considered within the framework of a broader communications strategy, which is currently being updated.”

Monaghan County Council said it has reduced its “day‑to‑day presence on the platform” while its review takes place.

Sligo County Council said it suspended its use earlier this month. It said its management team has monitored the recent controversy regarding X and “at this present time do not believe the use of these platforms” is compatible with its values.

Some of the decisions to suspend the use of X followed votes by council members. In other cases, the decision was taken by council management teams.

Councils cited recent controversies surrounding content on the X platform, including the creation of sexualised images of children.

However, several also cited low engagements with posts and a decision to focus on more active platforms.

A spokesman for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said it has been reducing its use of X for the last 18 months and that its last post was on January 30th.

“The decision was influenced by a combination of factors, including consistently low engagement, a decline in follower numbers and ongoing controversies affecting the platform. These issues collectively reduced its effectiveness as a communications channel.”

Cork City Council said “it is very conscious of the broader debate about the role of X in the age of AI-driven platforms like Grok”.

“But ever before that debate started, Cork City Council had begun to shift away from X as a key channel of communication, focusing instead on platforms that better support rich content and community interaction,” the council said.

Other councils said they will continue to use the platform, citing their responsibly to communicate important information to the public.

“Often, to be most effective, this information is required in real time, eg during a storm, road closures, or road gritting,” said Roscommon County Council.

Women’s Aid Ireland, Swim Ireland, Paralympics Ireland and the Irish Refugee Council have also left the platform recently.

Other organisations that stopped recently include An Taisce, the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and Green Schools Ireland.