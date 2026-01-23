Dublin City Council stops use of X ‘with immediate effect’ after Grok AI controversy

The use of controversial social network X by Dublin City Council has been officially stopped by its chief executive Richard Shakespeare, with the council’s presence on all social media platforms to come under review.

City councillors last week called for a review of the council’s advertising or posting on X following controversy over the ability of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Grok, to produce non-consensual sexualised images. X says it has halted this function.

The council in recent days indicated it was pausing the use of X, though a small number of council accounts continued to use the platform on Thursday. The platform has been used by dozens of council accounts, including Dublin Fire Brigade, to issue information. The council also used X to issue weather alerts, including flood alerts.

Mr Shakespeare on Friday morning wrote to councillors to say he had decided “all posting” by the council on X was now suspended. “This applies to all city council X accounts and will be actioned with immediate effect,” he said.

The council’s protocol committee will begin “a review of our social media presence to ensure that the platforms we use, and our use of them, align with and support the city council’s values and brand”, he said.

Green Party councillor Hazel Chu, who had proposed the review of the council’s use of X, said she was “glad to see strong leadership” on the issue.

“What Grok/X has done is illegal and needs to be held accountable. Failing the lack of enforcements from the various regulators, it is essential that all State agencies, Government officials, public representatives should leave the platform,” she said.

“Continuing to publish on a platform that is actively causing serious harm to individuals, especially children, is immoral and repugnant. The Greens’ original motion was to ensure the council fulfilled its moral obligation, and we hope other State agencies and public representatives can do the same.”

Independent councillor Mannix Flynn said X was being used as an “offensive weapon” often against the most vulnerable people.

“I’m very pleased that the CEO has taken action. Dublin City Council cannot be aiding and abetting individuals who are reckless, who have no regard whatsoever for people, and who are using this platform for criminal activity. It’s that simple.”

He welcomed Mr Shakespeare’s decision to review the council’s use of all social media. “I’ve been calling for this for some time. I have long been concerned about the council’s media strategy. The review needs to ensure that any statement that is being made on any platform is in line with best practice.”

Most city councillors have already stopped using X. Mr Flynn said: “Council staff and associated service suppliers need to consider removing themselves from X until this matter is resolved.”

