Renewed appeal for missing Icelandic man Jón Jónsson

A missing persons poster in Dublin of Jón Jónsson (41), who vanished in Dublin in 2019 after coming to play poker. Illustration: Brenda Fitzsimons

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in relation to the disappearance of Icelandic national Jón Jónsson, who went missing in Dublin seven years ago.

Jónsson, a 41-year-old father of four, arrived in Ireland to participate in the Dublin Poker Festival.

He was last seen on the morning of Saturday, February 9th, 2019, after leaving the Bonnington Hotel, Swords Road, shortly before 11am.

CCTV footage later recorded him walking past the entrance to Highfield Hospital and heading towards the Collins Avenue junction. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Despite extensive searches, public appeals, and investigative work carried out over the past seven years, Jónsson’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Last summer, gardaí interviewed almost 60 people in Iceland as part of their investigation into his disappearance.

Both the force and Jónsson’s brother said they believe the answers to his disappearance lie in Iceland, not Ireland.

Last year, gardaí conducted fresh searches for the remains of Jónsson following tip-offs from two psychic mediums.

One clairvoyant told gardaí Jónsson was buried near a tree in Santry Demesne, an area of parkland that had already been searched by investigators. This led gardaí to conduct of a fresh search of a small area of the park using cadaver dogs.

Around the same time, another medium claimed to have had a vision of Jónsson suffering a medical issue in a farm area near Collins Avenue, leading to his death. Another search using dogs was carried out in the area.

Two other areas were also searched for unrelated reasons. In all cases, nothing was found.

In a statement in advance of the seventh anniversary of his disappearance, the Garda said in a statement that it continues to treat the case as an active missing person investigation.

They are again appealing to the public for any information that may help locate Jónsson or provide clarity on his disappearance.

“Even the smallest piece of information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could assist the investigation,” the statement said.

“We are especially appealing to anyone who was in the Whitehall, Santry, or Collins Avenue areas on the morning of 9th February, 2019, or who may have spoken with or seen Jón around that time.

“An Garda Síochána continues to support Jón’s family, who have endured immense distress and uncertainty over the past seven years. We remain dedicated to finding answers for them.”

Anyone who has any information on Jónsson’s disappearance or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda confidential telephone line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.