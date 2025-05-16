Psychic ‘visions’ lets to fresh searches for missing Icelandic man Jón Jónsson

Gardaí carrying out a search in Santry Demesne, Dublin, in February 2024 as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Jón Jónsson. The area was searched again last month. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Tip-offs from two psychic mediums led gardaí to conduct fresh searches for the remains of Icelandic man Jón Jónsson last month.

Mr Jónsson, a father of four and taxi driver, disappeared without a trace in 2019, after leaving a Dublin hotel where he was taking part in a poker tournament.

The Garda has not yet upgraded his case to a homicide investigation but it has stepped up co-operation with the Icelandic police.

Mr Jónsson’s case was the subject of a podcast series produced by RTÉ and Icelandic public broadcaster RÚV.

READ MORE

Following the airing of the podcast earlier this year, gardaí received several tip-offs from the public, including from two separate psychics.

One clairvoyant told gardaí Mr Jónsson was buried near a tree in Santry Demesne, an area of parkland that had already been searched by investigators.

This led gardaí to conduct of a fresh search of a small area of the park last month using cadaver dogs.

Around the same time, another medium claimed to have had a vision of Mr Jónsson suffering a medical issue in a farm area near Collins Avenue, leading to his death. Another search using dogs was carried out in the area.

Two other areas were also searched for unrelated reasons. In all cases, nothing was found.

It is not unusual for psychics to offer their services to gardaí in high-profile missing persons cases. It is understood a number of psychics have come forward offering assistance in the disappearance of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine who disappeared on March 21st, last.

In 1996, gardaí investigating the disappearance of Josephine “Jo Jo” Dullard searched a area of bog in Co Offaly after a clairvoyant claimed her body was concealed there.

In 2012, gardaí investigating the murder of Bobby Ryan, a Tipperary DJ known as Mr Moonlight, sent divers to search an area in Ardmore in Co Waterford following a tip-off from a water diviner.

Mr Ryan’s body was later found in a water tank yards from where he was last seen in Tipperary.

Garda sources said it is important to examine all leads in a missing person investigation. “People may come to you with information they say they got in a vision. But who’s to say they didn’t come across it in some other way which they may not want to disclose? You have to chase everything down.”

However, they added that they are not aware of any investigations where tip-offs from psychics have led to a breakthrough.