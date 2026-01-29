Main points

A status yellow rain warning is in effect for Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Carlow, Dublin and Kilkenny until midnight on Thursday.

Irish Rail is warning of ‘major disruption’ due to line closures between Howth and Malahide, as well as between Newry and Belfast. Roads are completely closed at Fairview Park in Dublin 3 due to flooding.

Met Éireann says heavy rain and higher river levels may cause more localised flooding, river flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The Dart line between Howth Junction and Malahide has reopened, Irish Rail has confirmed, with “ongoing delays” to services expected.

Crews are working to restore water supply to several areas in Dublin after a burst water main caused significant flooding in Fairview Park.

Areas including Clontarf, Kilbarrack, Raheny, Drumcondra, and Artane have been affected, Uisce Éireann said.

Irish Rail spokeswoman Jane Cregan has warned customers to expect “significant delays and disruption” into Dublin city centre due to subsidence on the line between Portmarnock and Malahide.

Vivienne Clarke reports:

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Ms Cregan said crews were on site attempting to clear the tree that had fallen on the line as a result of subsidence.

“We’re confident that we will have it cleared at some stage this morning but I can’t give you a timeline on that and I suppose it’d be fair to say the morning peak will be affected by this,” she said.

“We are recommending for our customers that Dublin Bus and Go Ahead are honouring rail tickets, but you are going to expect significant delays and disruption to your journey into the city centre from that route this morning.”

Emergency services are at Fairview Park in Dublin where roads are closed due to severe flooding in the area due to a burst water main.

Met Éireann forecaster, Aoife Kealy, warned on Thursday there is “nowhere for the rain to go” with further localised flooding possible as more rain is expected to fall on ground that is already saturated.

Vivienne Clarke reports:

There will be further outbreaks of rain on Thursday, with more persistent rain spreading from the southwest through the afternoon and evening which will “turn heavy at times”, she said.

Noting that ground is already saturated and river levels remain high, she said this rain will “exacerbate any impacts that we’ve already seen”.

“It’s just going to add to those flooding impacts that we have already seen and even into tomorrow there will be further rain spreading up from the south which once again will turn heavy at times so there is that ongoing potential for flooding right through the rest of the working week.

“There’s simply nowhere else for the rain to go,” she told Newstalk Breakfast.

Ms Kealy said there is potential for “some drier weather” this weekend, though it will be “short-lived” as unsettled conditions are set to continue next week.

Roads are currently “closed completely” at Fairview Park in Dublin 3 due to flooding, An Garda Síochána has said.

Local diversions are in place, it said, and those travelling in the area are advised to take another route.

Several Dublin Bus services have been diverted due to the closures.

“Major disruption” to Irish Rail services

The Dart line between Malahide and Howth Junction has been closed after a tree fell on the line due to subsidence following heavy rainfall, Irish Rail has said.

It has reported “major disruption” to some of its services on Thursday morning, with northern commuter services terminating in Malahide.

Dart services are operating between Howth and Bray/Greystones until further notice, it said.

Irish Rail said the line between Newry and Belfast is also closed, with a bus transfer is in operation between both locations.

Rosslare line services also remain suspended on Thursday due to flooding on the line at Enniscorthy.

“Customers in Enniscorthy are advised that it may not be possible for buses to access Enniscorthy station due to flooding on the road,” it added.