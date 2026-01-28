Storm Chandra flooding: How to apply for Emergency Response Payment and who is eligible?

A flooded street in Bunclody, Co Wexford, after the river Slaney burst its banks during Storm Chandra. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A big clean-up operation is under way around the country as people assess the damage caused by Storm Chandra.

Dublin, Wicklow and Wexford were among the counties worst affected by flooding on Tuesday, with some areas of Laois and Louth also affected.

A number of schemes are available to people whose homes or businesses were affected.

What support is available to households?

The Department of Social Protection has announced the Emergency Response Payment (formerly the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme) is now available to provide support to those living in properties directly affected by the storm.

This payment provides “immediate financial support to people whose homes are damaged by flooding or other severe weather events and who are not able to meet costs for essential needs, household items and, in some instances, structural repair”.

It is administered by the department’s Community Welfare Service.

The payment helps meet the cost of essential needs and repairs, rather than full compensation for losses or damage.

It does not cover “damage or losses that are insured under home insurance policies or would be reasonably expected to be insured”.

The rate of payment depends on the extent of the damage and a person’s ability to meet the cost of repairs.

What does the Emergency Response Payment cover?

It might cover the following items:

food, clothing and bedding where loss is experienced through flooding or structural damage to your home due to a severe weather event

damage to your home and its essential contents, such as carpets, flooring, furniture, household appliances and bedding

structural damage

It does not cover:

losses covered by an insurance policy, or which could reasonably be expected to have been covered by an insurance policy

loss of items considered not essential, or luxury items

commercial, agricultural or business losses

structural loss or damage to rented accommodation

any additional properties that are not occupied and lived in as the primary residence

repair or replacement of motor vehicles

Floodwater in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, caused by Storm Chandra. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

How do you apply?

The department generally adopts a three-stage approach for applications.

In stage one, people who have been affected by emergency events such as flooding can apply for financial support, which is not means tested. People who wish to avail of this payment must do so within seven days of the event in question.

Applications received more than seven calendar days after the event will instead be processed under the means-tested Additional Needs Payment.

Applications for stage one will close on Wednesday, February 4th.

In stage two, people can apply for financial support to replace so-called white goods – appliances such as washing machines and fridges; as well as furniture and other essential household items.

This stage in the process is income tested.

When applying, a person must outline “a valid reason” why these items were not covered by insurance and “demonstrate that it is essential that the items are replaced and that they do not have the financial resources to cover these costs themselves”.

Applications for stage two will close three months after the event in question.

Stage three is also means tested. It covers costs for essential structural repairs to a person’s primary residence where the person does not have the resources to cover such costs.

Such repairs include plastering, dry lining, relaying of floors, electrical rewiring and painting.

“These costs are only covered if they are essential, result directly from damage caused by a severe weather event and there are valid reasons as to why household insurance was not in place,” a statement from the department noted.

“All costs are subject to expert assessment by a loss adjuster.”

Applications for stage three will close six months after the event.

What are the income limits?

Income limits for the payment are as follows:

€50,000 for a single person

€90,000 for a couple

€15,000 per dependent child

All household income is considered in the income test. You do not need to be getting a social welfare payment to qualify.

When you apply, you will be asked to provide personal and financial details for each person who lives in your home and explain their relationship to you.

More information here.

Where do I apply?

Applications forms can be found here or at a person’s local Intreo Centre.

Details are also available by calling 0818-607080.

What support is available to businesses?

The Department of Enterprise has confirmed it will activate the Business and Community Flooding Support Scheme in the aftermath of Storm Chandra.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast on Wednesday, Keith Leonard, national director of fire and emergency management, said the organisation would work with the department and local authorities “to identify all businesses that were affected, and any uninsured businesses will be supported through that scheme”.

This scheme supports small business (of up to 20 employees), sports organisations and community and voluntary groups affected by flooding who cannot obtain flood insurance.

The funding may be used for the replacement of damaged flooring, fixtures, fittings and stock if relevant.

The scheme has two payment stages. The first provides funding of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damages incurred. The maximum amount available through the scheme is up to €20,000 per small business or organisation.

The Irish Red Cross acts as the administrator of the scheme on behalf of the department.

More information can be read here, or by contacting the Irish Red Cross at 01-6424600 or emergencyflooding@redcross.ie.