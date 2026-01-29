Met Éireann defends itself from criticism by Minister for Housing

Minister for Housing James Browne said there needed to be a greater use of 'judgment calls' in warning the public about weather events. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins

Met Éireann has defended itself from criticism after Minister for Housing James Browne said information should not be “guarded” by the forecaster.

Following significant flooding brought by Storm Chandra on Tuesday, Mr Browne said Met Éireann needed to improve its “communications”.

He added that he was “really frustrated that some State agencies seem to think that it’s their duty to somehow withhold information”.

Asked about Mr Browne’s comments, Met Éireann said its services, operations and engagement with all stakeholders are “always evolving to meet current and future needs”.

The forecaster said it indicated, during a technical briefing of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group on Monday afternoon, there would be a “high likelihood” of river flooding and surface flooding in parts of Leinster and Munster.

“The expected impacts and flooding risks, including mention of river levels and soil saturation, were communicated to the public through a commentary on our website, social-media channels, bulletins and media interviews,” a spokesperson said.

They said Met Éireann was focused on its role of “monitoring, analysing and predicting Ireland’s weather, climate and flooding, and supporting emergency planning responses to weather events such as Storm Chandra”.

[ Saturated areas could see more flooding as new rain warnings come into effect, says Met ÉireannOpens in new window ]

Speaking on South East Radio on Wednesday, Mr Browne said: “We will be bringing Met Éireann in and say that, look, there needs to be an understanding here that information is not to be guarded, information is to be put out there, and we need to do a much better job at communications.”

He added that he had asked the forecaster to “look at how they bring these warnings”, saying there needed to be a greater use of “judgment calls” in warning the public.

“It’s based on a mathematical formula, whereas in other countries they use the mathematical formula, but then they also make a judgment call,” he said.

Asked about the level of warnings issued, Met Éireann said it issued a series of rain and wind warnings in advance of Storm Chandra based on the “latest model guidance”.

“Met Éireann takes into account the considerations of the expected impacts in its warnings.

“The numerical criteria are guidelines but impacts from the meteorological parameters which depend on the location, recent weather conditions and duration of the event are also considered when producing a weather warning.

“In any individual weather event, not every location in the warning area may experience the same degree of weather or impacts,” it said.

Mr Browne’s comments were labelled “extraordinary” by some Opposition TDs, including Labour’s climate spokesman Ciaran Ahern.

“Attempting to blame Met Éireann for a communications failure during Storm Chandra is ridiculous given his own failure to host a storm preparedness media briefing in advance of the storm arriving on our shores,” Mr Ahern said.