‘It would make you think of retiring’: Enniscorthy businesses process flood devastation

One shop owner in Enniscorthy estimated that €100,000 worth of flood damage was caused to his premises. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Home and business owners in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, were left to survey the aftermath of Storm Chandra on Wednesday after flood waters of up to 1.5m caused huge damage.

Much of the low-lying commercial centre along the Shannon and Abbey Quays was inundated with water and mud, destroying furniture and stock estimated at tens of thousands of euro per premises.

Many of the business owners said they have been unable to get insurance cover as the River Slaney had flooded the town many times over the last three decades.

The stress started for Greg and Mihaela Dydyonski at 5am on Tuesday. They arrived at their Authentic European Food Shop in Abbey Square just as the river was bursting its banks.

The couple placed sandbags and rolls of plastic over their doors. Armed with knowledge of the damage caused by previous floods, they shot footage of their shop. It showed neat, clear aisles that were well-stocked and clean.

Greg and Mihaela Dydyonski‘s Authentic European Food Shop at Abbey Square, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, before it was flooded on Tuesday.

Pictures, taken after water from the Slaney burst though their defences, show much of their stock was swept on to the ground. Items were coated in mud and a “tide mark” 1.2m high was imprinted on the walls.

Greg and Mihaela Dydyonski‘s Authentic European Food Shop in Enniscorthy after water from the Slaney flooded in. Photograph: Greg and Mihaela Dydyonski

“We don’t have flood insurance, you cannot get it,” said Mr Dydyonski as he examined the extent of the mess. His wife said they asked the council to send them skips for the damaged stock, which cannot be given away for fear of contamination.

Ms Dydyonski said: “What are we going to do? We have rent to pay, bills coming in without an income."

Across the bridge on the Shannon Quay, Ralph Swaine runs The Bus Stop Shop, which is a bakery, delicatessen, grocery and coffee shop. He said the floods had broken a window after he installed flood defences around his doors.

Mr Swaine and his wife Anne were in the shop on Tuesday about 11am having prepared flood barriers for the doors. As the water level outside reached about 1.2m, a double-glazed window by the front door burst in. Within minutes, the shop was flooded. The water rose above food-preparation areas and destroyed flour in storage rooms. Fridges were lifted off the ground and cooking equipment was submerged.

Ralph and Anne Swaine cleaning up The Bus Stop Shop at Shannon Quay, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Ralph Swaine's Bus Stop Shop in Enniscorthy was badly damaged by the floods from Storm Chandra. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Standing in his food-preparation area on Wednesday, Mr Swaine pointed to shelves of food and confectionery strewn around the floor. A National Lottery stand was on its side on the ground while seating for the coffee-shop area was soaked, with drinks cabinets filthy from the muddy water.

“It is the worst I have seen in 25 years,” he said. “It is the third bad flood and we have no insurance. We have been here 31 years – we have survived three big floods and loads of little ones.

“I think there is about €100,000 worth of damage. It would make you think of retiring and spending more time with your grandchildren.”

A few doors away, Zara Zhang’s Temple Barbers was also inundated with water and mud. She said the water had lifted a washing machine and submerged couches. Most of the surfaces were covered in mud. “I don’t know what I will do,” she said. “I am a single mother. I am depressed. I have to work."

Properties along Shannon Quay in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, were devasted by flooding after the River Slaney burst its banks. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

At Priory Court, householder Tommy Bolger said he and his three children had to be evacuated by Slaney Search and Rescue on Tuesday afternoon. As he mopped the floor, he said the steps leading to his front door probably helped keep some water out. He said he was relatively lucky. Other residents of Priory Court were carrying wet furniture out onto the street.

Brennan’s Pub, which backs on to a bend in the Slaney, was badly affected. Mud and watermarks were visible on the bar counters. “The water came in the front and back doors,” said Philip Gainfort as he mopped the floor. “We just got a new pool table and it was under water."