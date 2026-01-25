Ireland

Man (80s) dies in stormy water off Dublin coast, while woman (60s) dies in Co Down lake

Emergency services were called to the Great South Wall in Poolbeg on Saturday afternoon

The man was found close to the Great Souh Wall and retrieved but was pronounced dead at the scene. File photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo
Sun Jan 25 2026 - 14:561 MIN READ

A man in his 80s has died after getting into difficulties in stormy sea waters off the south Dublin coast.

Gardaí say emergency services were called to the Great South Wall in Poolbeg at about 2.15pm on Saturday after the man entered the water.

He was found close to the Great South Wall and retrieved but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Writing about the incident on X, the Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard account posted footage of a helicopter above stormy sea conditions at the Great South Wall and warned: “During stormy sea conditions, heed safety warnings, keep clear of the coastline and don’t ever take risks.”

In a separate incident on Saturday a woman in her 60s has died following an incident in Helen’s Bay in Co Down.

Three people were taken to hospital after getting into difficulty at Helen’s Bay Beach, Belfast Coastguard said.

In a statement on Sunday, Independent MP for North Down Alex Easton said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of a woman in her 60s following an incident at Helen’s Bay on Saturday afternoon.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Coastguard said several onlookers attempted to rescue the trio, with one person entering the water.

A Coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat and ambulances all took part in the operation at Belfast Lough. —PA

