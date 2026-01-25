Met Éireann issues yellow weather warning for nine counties amid wintry showers and possible snow

The dull and wet weather is due to continue over the coming days, with nine counties hit with a rain warning to take effect on Tuesday.

Met Éireann issued the warning for counties Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford, warning they could experience flooding and difficult travel conditions. It will be in force between 12.01am and 6pm on Tuesday.

All of Northern Ireland will come under a UK Met Office status yellow rain warning from 6am until 3pm on Tuesday. The rain may lead to some flooding and disruption there, the forecaster says.

The misty and foggy start to Sunday was due to give way to scattered rain that turns heavy at times, particularly in the north and northwest. The afternoon was expected to be drier with some bright spells in between patchy, light rain. The highest temperatures were predicted to range from five to nine degrees.

Met Éireann expects Monday to be dull and wet with widespread rain that persists into the afternoon. Heavy at times, it is due to gradually clear eastwards. The forecaster says it will be breezy, with strong winds and gusts along Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of between four and 10 degrees are predicted.

A cold and crisp Tuesday morning could see frost and patches of ice. It is due to be wet and windy with heavy and possibly wintry rain. With the temperature dropping, the highest levels felt are likely to be between two and seven degrees.

Showery outbreaks of rain will continue overnight, with any snow mainly confined to higher ground.

Wednesday will be another cold day with further outbreaks of rain and the potential for mist and fog. As the rain gradually clears northwards, there could be drier spells developing over southern counties. Highest temperatures of four to nine degrees are predicted.

It will be a drier morning on Thursday, but with rain over parts of the northeast. Drizzle affecting the southwest early on will gradually spread northwards throughout the day, turning heavy at times.

Looking further ahead, there is little let up. Met Éireann says “mobile Atlantic flow” will bring persisting low pressure and unsettled weather. Further heavy rain is expected across next weekend.

[ All households in Ireland to get emergency preparation booklet in coming weeksOpens in new window ]