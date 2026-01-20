More State agencies leave X amid outcry over digital undressing tool

The move comes as growing numbers of organisations leave the Elon Musk owned site amid outcry over its Grok AI feature which has been used to digitally undress images of women and children. Photograph: Andria Lo/The New York Times

The national agency in charge of green energy advice and retrofitting grants has quit the social media site X, leaving behind almost 23,000 followers.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) issued the notice on the site on Tuesday morning, stating it would “no longer be posting updates on this platform”.

It referred its 22,700 followers to its website for news and information about its services and supports.

The agency was an infrequent user of the site in recent months. It posted only twice in December 2025, with both posts receiving just two likes.

Solas, the training agency of the Department of Further and Higher Education which has 10,600 followers, and Apprenticeship Ireland, the national apprenticeship office, also announced on Tuesday morning that they were no longer posting on the site.

The move comes as growing numbers of individuals and organisations leave the Elon Musk owned site amid outcry over its Grok AI feature which has been used to digitally undress images of women and children.

Swim Ireland and Paralympics Ireland also left the site in recent days.

Women’s Aid Ireland left at the start of the month, saying it had “watched the increased levels of unchecked hate, misogyny, racism and anti-LGBTI+ content on the platform with growing concern”.

The National Women’s Council also stopped posting over the site’s “promotion of misogyny, hatred and abuse”.

An SEAI spokesperson said in response to queries: “We have no further comment on the decision on X.

“SEAI will continue to use LinkedIn, Meta, Bluesky and Tiktok to support activities to relevant audiences.”