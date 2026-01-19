Ministers to meet today to consider new powers to block illegal online content

Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Niamh Smyth is to meet X officials over concerns relating to X and its Grok app. Graphic: Paul Scott

New powers to immediately block any illegal content hosted in Ireland by social media companies or online providers will be considered by the Government.

A high-level meeting of Government Ministers hosted by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Monday will examine if existing powers in Ireland are sufficient to deal with the “nudification” pictures that the artificial intelligence (AI) app Grok allowed users to create on the social media site, X, or if new powers are needed.

X disabled the nudification function last week.

The Minister with responsibility for AI Niamh Smyth is expected to raise the issue at the meeting, which will also be attended by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, Minister for Media Patrick O’Donovan with Tánaiste Simon Harris expected to join remotely from Brussels. Attorney General Rossa Fanning is also expected to be in attendance.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, Ms Smyth said she took the strong view that if such a situation arose again, the authorities in Ireland would have the capability to block its availability online immediately.

“There’s also the possibility of a similar situation arising in future. I would like to tease out with the Attorney General if there are any gaps in the law that we could address and allow us to shut it down immediately.”

Ms Smyth said it took a period of at least several days for action to be taken after it became known that some users on X were using the Grok AI tool to remove or reduce clothing on individuals, including children.

“The whole thing rumbled on for a number of days and because of the controversy we saw use of the app soar. For us it’s about having the capability to ensure this never happens again,” she said.

Ms Smyth held an online meeting with senior legal and policy officials from X on Friday. She said the social network platform conceded it hosted content that is illegal in Ireland. The officials told her X had halted Grok’s ability to nudify or remove clothing from images on its platform.

They also said the officials did not take responsibility for content created by Grok, arguing it was a different entity to X. They did take responsibility, she said, “for the dissemination of illegal material on the platform of X”.

It is understood the Government is committed to blocking such content but wants it to happen at a European level, arguing that if Ireland acts alone it will not have the same impact and will be left an “outlier” in the EU.

Ms Smyth said social media companies could not distance themselves from material that appears on their platforms, especially explicit and intimate images of children that have been manipulated without their consent.

She said there is a fundamental need for safeguards to be present to stop these images from appearing in the first instance.

