Cheltenham day four live updates: Results and tips on Gold Cup day

Friday’s race schedule
1.20pm – Triumph Hurdle
2pm – County Handicap Hurdle
2.40pm – Mares’ Steeple Chase
3.20pm – Novices’ Hurdle
4pm – Gold Cup
4.40pm – Hunters’ Steeple Chase
5.20pm – Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle
Prestbury Cup
GB 10-11 Ireland
It’s worth looking at the main facts and figures as we head into day four. Paul Townend and Willie Mullins still lead the individual standings, even if Mullins and JP McManus pulled the favourite Fact To File out of yesterday’s Ryanair Chase.
Leading Jockey
3 - Paul Townend
2 - James Bowen, Harry Skelton
1 - Richie McLernon, Mark Walsh, Danny Mullins, Nico de Boinville, Conor Stone-Walsh, Colin Keane, Charlie Deutsch, Harry Cobden, Thomas Bellamy, Ben Jones, Jack Kennedy, JJ Slevin, Darragh O’Keefe, Shane Cotter
Leading Trainer
5 - Willie Mullins
3 - Nicky Henderson
2 - Dan Skelton
1 - Padraig Roche, Jonjo and AJ O’Neill, Noel Meade, Gavin Cromwell, Venetia Williams, Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls, Ben Pauling, Gordon Elliott, Joseph O’Brien, Henry De Bromhead, Cath Williams
Hello all and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for the fourth and final day of this year’s Cheltenham festival!
It’s Gold Cup day. The Prestbury Cup is also tight with Ireland holding a narrow lead.
There’s plenty going on today. Stick with us as we build up to the first race at 1.20pm.