Cheltenham day four live updates: Results and tips on Gold Cup day

Friday’s race schedule

1.20pm – Triumph Hurdle

2pm – County Handicap Hurdle

2.40pm – Mares’ Steeple Chase

3.20pm – Novices’ Hurdle

4pm – Gold Cup

4.40pm – Hunters’ Steeple Chase

5.20pm – Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Prestbury Cup

GB 10-11 Ireland

It’s worth looking at the main facts and figures as we head into day four. Paul Townend and Willie Mullins still lead the individual standings, even if Mullins and JP McManus pulled the favourite Fact To File out of yesterday’s Ryanair Chase.

Leading Jockey

3 - Paul Townend

2 - James Bowen, Harry Skelton

1 - Richie McLernon, Mark Walsh, Danny Mullins, Nico de Boinville, Conor Stone-Walsh, Colin Keane, Charlie Deutsch, Harry Cobden, Thomas Bellamy, Ben Jones, Jack Kennedy, JJ Slevin, Darragh O’Keefe, Shane Cotter

Leading Trainer

5 - Willie Mullins

3 - Nicky Henderson

2 - Dan Skelton

1 - Padraig Roche, Jonjo and AJ O’Neill, Noel Meade, Gavin Cromwell, Venetia Williams, Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls, Ben Pauling, Gordon Elliott, Joseph O’Brien, Henry De Bromhead, Cath Williams

Prestbury Cup

GB 10-11 Ireland

Willie Mullins and horses as horses go out not he gallops on day four. Photograph: David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire.

Hello all and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for the fourth and final day of this year’s Cheltenham festival!

It’s Gold Cup day. The Prestbury Cup is also tight with Ireland holding a narrow lead.

There’s plenty going on today. Stick with us as we build up to the first race at 1.20pm.