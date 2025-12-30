Aircoach received €25m ‘equity injection’ from UK parent amid losses, route closures

First Bus Ireland, which trades as Aircoach, reported an almost 5 per cent decline in turnover in the year to the end of March last. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Private bus operator Aircoach received a €25 million equity injection from its UK parent last year as it lost another €6 million despite efforts to cut costs by axing routes, new accounts filed with the Companies Registration Office have revealed.

First Bus Ireland, which trades as Aircoach, reported an almost 5 per cent fall in turnover in the year to the end of March last.

In a report attached to the accounts filed over Christmas, the directors said the decline in revenues was mainly due to the closure of its Galway to Dublin route in April 2024.

Earlier this year, Aircoach, a subsidiary of UK transportation group Firstgroup, announced several more route changes that saw services from parts of Wicklow and south Dublin to Dublin Airport scrapped.

In a statement, Aircoach said at the time that its decision was related to “low and declining passenger numbers” on the routes, adding that average passenger numbers for some stops due to be scrapped were in “the low single digits”.

“Last year, we announced a significant expansion to our services, going from 152 services a day to 217. Unfortunately, the anticipated passenger growth to match these expanded services has not materialised,” Aircoach managing director Kim Swan said at the time.

Operating losses at First Bus Ireland topped €6.3 million in the year to the end of March 2025, which the directors noted was an improvement on a €6.9 million loss in the previous year.

“The operating loss for the year is due to a decline in revenue, which was partially offset by a decline in costs during the year,” they said.

Firstgroup acquired a majority stake in Aircoach in 2003, four years after it started operations, taking full control two years later.

The business continues to allow for an onerous contract provision of €5.8 million in relation to a loss-making contract. It also saw provisions for insurance claims nearly double to €1.33 million last year from €680,000 in 2024. First Bus says it has a policy of self-insuring against the cost of “high-frequency, low-value claims within the business”, though it does take out insurance against more substantial claims.

Aircoach, which employed 236 people at the end of March, also received a €25 million “equity injection” from its UK parent in the year through an acquisition of shares in the Irish entity.

The transaction meant that First Bus Ireland had a total surplus attributable to the shareholders of more than €14 million at the end of March, compared with a deficit of almost €4.5 million at the end of the previous financial year and allowing for the losses in 2024-2025.

First Bus Ireland also acquired local coach operator Matthews Coach Hire, which operates a number of services between Dublin, Laytown, Bettystown, Drogheda and Dundalk, last February.

In their report, the directors said the trading environment for the next 12 months “is set to be relatively flat as the company plans to enhance stability within the network”.

They added: “From a cost perspective, there still remains a risk with fuel price volatility, and this is being offset in part by a focus on commercial recovery.

“Driver recruitment remains difficult in a growing public transport environment, but the directors remain confident that the company’s activities will generate a satisfactory result in the coming financial period.”