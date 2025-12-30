Ireland

Woman seriously injured in pitbull attack in Carlow

She is believed to have suffered injuries to her face and head during the incident at her home

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident. Photograph: Alan Betson
Sarah Slater
Tue Dec 30 2025 - 15:431 MIN READ

A woman has suffered serious injuries following an incident involving a pitbull terrier in Carlow.

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm in Ashfield, Blackbog Road, on the edge of Carlow town.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident and it is understood the woman has been attacked by one of two dogs she owns.

The woman is believed to have suffered injuries to her face and head in the incident which occurred inside her home.

She has been taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny.

Gardaí are preserving the scene to allow for a technical examination.

Gardaí have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

