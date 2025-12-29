Injured paraglider rescued from roof of Co Fermanagh hotel

The incident happened at the Lough Erne Golf Resort in Co Fermanagh.

A paraglider has been rescued from the roof of a hotel in Co Fermanagh following a crash.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at the Lough Erne Golf Resort shortly before lunchtime on Sunday.

Rescue workers used a turntable ladder to reach the man, who had ended up on the second floor roof while paragliding.

Fire appliances from Enniskillen and Lisnakea were dispatched to the hotel.

After he was rescued, the paraglider was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The hotel said: “We can confirm the earlier incident involving a paraglider which had been in collision with part of our main hotel complex has now been closed with the individual being taken to hospital.

“Everyone at the resort wishes them well.

“The resort has now been reopened to the general public.” - PA