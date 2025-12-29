Ireland

Injured paraglider rescued from roof of Co Fermanagh hotel

Man ended up on the second floor roof of Lough Erne Golf Resort following crash

The incident happened at the Lough Erne Golf Resort in Co Fermanagh.
The incident happened at the Lough Erne Golf Resort in Co Fermanagh.
Cillian Sherlock, Press Association
Mon Dec 29 2025 - 06:351 MIN READ

A paraglider has been rescued from the roof of a hotel in Co Fermanagh following a crash.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at the Lough Erne Golf Resort shortly before lunchtime on Sunday.

Rescue workers used a turntable ladder to reach the man, who had ended up on the second floor roof while paragliding.

Fire appliances from Enniskillen and Lisnakea were dispatched to the hotel.

READ MORE

’Tis the season to feel bloated, so have you benefited from a fart walk yet?

Ken Early: I’m always having a pop at Arteta for being so repressed. Maybe I should listen to my own advice

‘My partner has a cocaine habit, and I take it too. I want him to stop for both of us’

Rory McIlroy - A Battle Won: Fascinating profile of a sporting hero with human failings

After he was rescued, the paraglider was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The hotel said: “We can confirm the earlier incident involving a paraglider which had been in collision with part of our main hotel complex has now been closed with the individual being taken to hospital.

“Everyone at the resort wishes them well.

“The resort has now been reopened to the general public.” - PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter