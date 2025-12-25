Man dies after Christmas Day collision between e-scooter and car in Waterford

An Garda Síochána is appealing for witnesses to the collision between an e-scooter and a car in Waterford

A man in his 40s has died following a collision between an e-scooter and a car in Waterford city.

The deceased, who was driving the e-scooter, died following the collision at the junction of Manor Hill and Hennessy’s Road, shortly before 11am on Christmas Day.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The e-scooter driver was transferred from the scene of the collision after emergency services were alerted, but he succumbed to his injuries at University Hospital Waterford some time later.

An Garda Síochána said forensic collision investigators were conducting a technical examination of the scene, with local diversions in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” the spokesperson said.

“Any road users, who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on Manor Hill (Bunker’s Hill) and Hennessy’s Road between 10.45am and 11.15am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

The Garda are asking people with information to contact investigating members at Waterford Garda station, or any other Garda station.

The man’s death bring to three the number of fatalities suffered by an e-scooter driver or passenger in a road traffic collision in 2025.

In total, 188 people have died in road traffic collision this year. Last year, 174 people died in road traffic collisions.