Applications by mother and baby home survivors for redress boosted by awareness campaign

The Minister said the scheme will remain open until March 2029. Illustration: Paul Scott

Hundreds of survivors of mother and baby institutions have applied for redress in recent weeks, the Department of Children has said.

More than 200 people have applied for compensation, and hundreds more have sought information about the scheme, since the department launched a public awareness campaign last month.

In the first week of the campaign, which was launched on August 24th, 58 people applied for redress.

“This is a welcome increase and represents a 360 per cent or fourfold increase in the weekly rate of applications, from an average of 14 per week prior to the launch of the campaign,” the department said in a statement.

“It brings the number of applicants to the scheme to almost 7,600, with over 5,500 payments made under the scheme so far.”

The scheme’s freephone helpline has received more than 520 calls since the campaign was launched, compared with a previous average of 50 to 60 calls per week. More than 660 emails and online messages were received during the same period, compared with a previous average of 70 to 80 per week.

Patricia Carey, special advocate for survivors, last month expressed concern at the low uptake rate for the scheme. As of July, 7,385 people (21 per cent of those eligible) had applied to the scheme.

About €78 million has been paid out and the average payment is €15,500. The individual payments have ranged from €5,000 to €94,000, a previous statement from the department said.

The scheme has a budget of €800 million.

Survivors of Mother and Baby Homes protested outside the Dáil against the terms of last weeks redress scheme. Video: Enda O'Dowd

Carey, who was born in Bessborough mother and baby institution in Cork, said the uptake rate should be higher at the midway point of the scheme. The initiative opened to applications in March 2024 and is due to close in March 2029.

An estimated 34,000 survivors are eligible to apply, but some 24,000 are excluded from the scheme, including those who spent less than six months as a child in an institution, and children who were boarded out – a precursor to fostering.

“It is critical that the State does all it can to ensure that all mother and baby institution survivors and affected persons who are currently eligible are made aware of the redress scheme both in Ireland and abroad,” Carey said last month.

Minister for Children Norma Foley welcomed the increase in applications since then and encouraged more people to check if they are eligible for the scheme.

“I want people to know that they can contact the scheme ... [which] will remain open until March 2029, giving potential applicants time to ... make an application.”

The 12-week campaign is running across national and local print, radio, digital and social media. Promotion efforts are also taking place abroad and the scheme has received applications from the UK and US.

Anyone seeking further information can visit the scheme’s website, paymentscheme.ie, or call the confidential freephone helpline on 1800-843354.