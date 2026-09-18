Boy on dangerous driving charges complains his father never says he is proud of him

Due to industrial action by solicitors in response to legal aid reforms, the boy had no representation. Photograph: Alan Betson

A 16-year-old boy collided with a motorist’s car and two Garda vehicles after repeatedly driving on the wrong side of the M50 and other roads in Dublin, a court has heard.

The youth, who cannot be identified as he is a minor, appeared before the Children’s Court on Friday following his arrest in connection with the incident on Thursday evening.

He is accused of stealing a Toyota car and seven counts of dangerous driving, mainly in the Finglas area of north Dublin, including at junction five on the M50.

Garda Seán Power objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the case and fears the teenager would not attend trial.

He alleged the boy was caught red-handed in the driver’s seat of the car after it came to a halt following a collision with two Garda vehicles on the Swords Road.

It was also alleged the boy had driven the wrong way up the slip road at junction five of the M50 where he collided with a civilian vehicle.

The garda said the teen continued until he finally collided with the two Garda vehicles. No evidence was given of any injuries caused.

Due to industrial action by solicitors in response to legal aid reforms, the boy had no representation.

Judge Patricia Cronin gave the teenager, who was accompanied to court by his father, an opportunity to read over the Garda objections and consider them before proceeding with the bail hearing.

The boy pleaded for bail, telling the court he would abide by any conditions.

He and his father argued in court, with the boy accusing his father of never saying he was proud of him.

The judge warned the teenager not to say anything that could be used against him in the proceedings and noted extra charges could potentially be brought and his case sent to a higher court capable of imposing harsher penalties.

When she asked Power if he would agree to any bail conditions given the lack of legal representation, the garda declined.

However, the judge held that strict bail conditions could adequately address the concerns.

She ordered the boy to abide by a nightly curfew, remain contactable by phone, stay out of the Finglas area, refrain from entering any car and use public transport while his case is pending.

He must engage with a bail supervision programme, prove compliance with his curfew and attend a training programme. He was also told not to contact a second youth arrested during the incident.

The judge adjourned the case pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The boy is to reappear before the court in October on this matter.

He was held in custody on other charges where bail was revoked for one week.