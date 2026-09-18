INTO members back industrial action, to begin work-to-rule over public pay next month

INTO general secretary John Boyle said the mandate for industrial actions came from teachers 'in primary and special schools who are struggling to make ends meet'. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action over the failure to deliver a new public service pay agreement.

The union’s central executive committee on Friday announced that its more than 48,000 members in the State would begin a work-to-rule from October 5th. This will see members in primary and special schools not working beyond their contracted daily teaching hours.

They will also withdraw co-operation with additional hours, including those introduced under the Croke Park Agreement, until further notice.

Members in the union’s 155 branches who voted have strongly endorsed a campaign of industrial action – up to and including strike action – to secure a “credible pay settlement for the second half of 2026 and beyond”.

There was a turnout of 57.5 per cent in the ballot, with 95.5 per cent of those who voted backing the action. This comfortably exceeded the two-thirds majority required.

INTO general secretary John Boyle described it as an “emphatic mandate” from teachers “in primary and special schools who are struggling to make ends meet”.

“The increasing frustration of our members relates to the uncertainty surrounding salaries, particularly amid a cost-of-living crisis,” he said. “Thousands of teachers and their families are unable to cope with the cost of food, travel, energy, fuel, mortgages and rent.”

Boyle added: “They have been driven to take industrial action. They are rightly enraged by the Government’s failure to honour in full the previous public service agreement or to engage meaningfully with our union on the other pressing issues affecting them and the children they teach.”

The INTO accused the Government of “belligerence, delay tactics, obfuscation and spin on a host of issues”.

The issues cited included large class sizes and “unfettered work intensification”.

The union’s members will also join fellow public sector workers in the proposed nationwide strike on Wednesday, October 14th.

The leaderships of the three largest public sector unions – Fórsa, Siptu and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – have all received the required mandates for industrial action.

The INTO said it would be notifying school managerial authorities and the Department of Education of the union’s start date for the work-to-rule and its initial plan for industrial action up to and including strike action.

The union’s executive will meet again in the coming weeks to “consider escalation” from mid-October if necessary.