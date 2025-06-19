EuroMillions €250m winner comes forward as Cork is revealed as winning county

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the winner has made contact with its prize claims team. File photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

The winning €250 million EuroMillions ticket was sold at a retail store in Co Cork, it has been revealed.

The drip feed of information on the winning ticket sale had so far limited it to Munster. The identity of the shop is to be revealed on Friday.

“A Cork retail store has made history, as the National Lottery officially confirms that the winning ticket for Tuesday’s (17th June) extraordinary €250 million EuroMillions jackpot was purchased in-store in the Rebel County,” a statement on Thursday afternoon said.

That will help focus attention on exactly who may have bought the winner, which set a new record for the largest prize ever won in the country.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have heard from our EuroMillions winner” said Emma Monaghan, spokesperson for the National Lottery.

“At this point, our priority is to give them the necessary time and space to make arrangements and let this life-changing news sink in. No other details will be revealed at this stage, however, the name of the winning Cork shop will be announced tomorrow.”

It is the 18th win in Ireland of the EuroMillions jackpot since it started in 2004.

More to follow…