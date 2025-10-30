A number of status yellow wind and rain warnings will be in place for several counties on Thursday.

A status yellow rain warning will be in effect for Cork and Kerry from 11am to 8pm.

A status yellow rain warning for Galway and Mayo will be in effect from midday until 8pm.

Met Éireann said these counties could be affected by localised flooding, difficult travel conditions and poor visibility.

A status yellow wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford will be in place from 11am until 11pm.

There will be “very strong and gusty southerly winds with gales on coasts” in the affected counties, Met Éireann warned.

A yellow wind warning will also be in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 1pm until 11pm.

Thursday is expected to be wet and windy in the morning with spells of heavy rain spreading from the southwest, possibly leading to localised flooding.

Later in the evening, showers will move into the West and Southwest. Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees.

It will be rather windy on Thursday night with strong southerly winds and gales along western and northern coasts.

A band of rain will clear north-eastward, making way for scattered heavy showers. Lowest temperatures will range from 7 to 11 degrees.

Friday is due to be another breezy day with wet weather affecting southern and eastern counties earlier in the day, before clearing into the Irish Sea around noon.

Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 11 to 14 degrees.

Friday night will likely see more wet weather with the chance of hail and lightning. Temperatures will drop to 4 to 7 degrees overnight.