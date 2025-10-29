Woman killed in Donegal road-traffic incident

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the fatal road incident on Wednesday afternoon to contact them. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road-traffic accident near Kilraine, Co Donegal on Wednesday afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident involved a car and occurred on the R262 at Tullynaglaggin at approximately 3.50pm.

A woman, aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed from the scene.

A man, aged in his 80s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road remained closed on Wednesday night into Thursday. An examination of the scene will be conducted by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them. Any road users who who were travelling in the area between 3:30pm and 4:00pm, and who have camera footage, are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.