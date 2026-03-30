Deloitte warns the Government on housing delays

Deloitte has warned that delays to the construction of housing and upgrades of key infrastructure will hinder Irish economic growth and create more costly problems in the future. Photograph: iStock

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Kicking off budget submission season - which seems to arrive earlier each year - Deloitte is urging the Government to prioritise housing and infrastructure as it prepares its 2027 tax and spending package. The Big Four firm has warned that delays to the construction of housing and upgrades of key infrastructure will hinder Irish economic growth and create more costly problems in the future.

On the subject of spending plans, the Government has indicated that a new savings investment account (SIA) scheme will be unveiled on budget day later this year. In advance of that, Financial Services Ireland has recommended, among other things, that no Capital Gains Tax or income tax should be levied against investors looking to enter or exit the scheme.

For her latest FT column, Pilita Clark takes a look at Jolted, the new book from the US academic who coined the term “the Great Resignation” to describe the phenomenon of people abruptly quitting their jobs after the Covid-19 pandemic. The book, she finds, makes the simple but not very obvious case that one of the most under-acknowledged realities of working life is that quitting is often triggered by a single incident, or jolt.

After a brutal downturn a couple of years ago, the funding market for Irish fintechs appears to be turning a corner, according to the latest data from KPMG. Fintechs in the Republic were involved in deals with a total value of $258.4 million (€224.6 million) in 2025, up from $237.9 million in 2024, up 9 per cent.

In Me & My Money, Tony Clayton-Lea speaks to Irish international trail-runner Matthew McConnell about cryptocurrency, putting a pension plan in place, and not letting money control his decision-making.

If hostilities between the US-Israeli coalition and Iran ceased tomorrow, writes John FitzGerald in his latest column, it would take some time before the oil and gas markets return to normal. A prolonged war would create a world energy shock similar to that of the 1970s and cause huge economic dislocation, of which the Government must begin to assess the implications.

Finally, in the latest Your Money Q&A, Dominic Coyle answers a question from a reader who invested in Datalex shares some 20 years ago, long before the company left the Dublin Stock Exchange, and wonders whether they might still have some value.

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