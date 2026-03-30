Irish fintechs ‘build momentum’ with deal values rebounding in 2025

Last year was a 'positive' one for Irish fintechs. Photograph: Getty Images

Investment in Irish financial technology (fintech) firms increased by 9 per cent last year while funding within the sector continued to rebound from a nadir in 2023, KPMG has said.

In its latest fintech pulse report, the accountancy firm said fintechs in the Republic were involved in deals with a total value of $258.4 million (€224.6 million) in 2025, up from $237.9 million in 2024.

Deal volumes and values have increased sharply since 2023, when Irish companies were involved in just 11 transactions and investment deals, with a total value of $60.8 million. That represented a 94 per cent fall in value terms from $1 billion in 2022.

The decline was largely due to a global decline in investor confidence following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and amid rising interest rates and elevated levels of inflation across the global economy.

Last year, however, was a “positive” one for Irish fintechs, KPMG said.

The firm’s data includes the $58.61 million raised by trade finance firm Teybridge Capital Europe, making it the largest fintech deal in Ireland in 2025.

Other notable deals, KPMG said, were the $77 million raised across two deals by software company NomuPay and Irish financing platform Wayflyer’s $35 million fundraise.

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“Ireland’s fintech sector continued to build momentum in 2025, with investment once again rising strongly year-on-year,” said Ian Nelson, head of financial services and regulatory at KPMG Ireland.

“What’s particularly encouraging is the signal this sends about investor confidence in Irish fintechs that have clear traction, robust governance, and paths to scale.”

Nelson added: “In a cautious global market, there’s a strong vote of confidence in the depth and quality of Ireland’s fintech sector.”

The jump in deal values came against a backdrop of a global fintech market that “turned a corner” in 2025 after three years of declining investment levels.

Despite a decline in the number of deals done globally, KPMG said investment totalled $116 billion in 2025, up from $95.5 billion in 2024.