‘I would like to become an airline pilot. How do I begin the process?’

Question

How do you become a commercial airline pilot?

Answer

I put your question to Sé Pardy, an Aer Lingus captain and accountable manager at Simtech Aviation Training. He advised initially contacting a local airfield which is a registered training facility and taking a trial lesson with an instructor to provide an idea of one’s suitability for a career in aviation.

Following that step, pass a Class 1 Medical Exam, as laid out by the Irish Aviation Authority. There are several conditions that prohibit you from flying, eg colour blindness. The Irish Aviation Authority (iaa.ie) has a list of Training and Medical Facilities.

Securing a licence?

There are four options:

Fully Sponsored Training: Apply to an airline that provides all the cost of your flight training to approximately 200 flying hours and pass the 13 air transport pilot licence exams. If you pass the exams, you will generally be offered a position as first officer. These positions are highly sought after. The Aer Lingus Future Pilot Programme could have 9,000 applying for 20-30 positions.

As part of a degree programme: There are two Level 8-degree programmes, Aviation Management and Pilot Studies (DC117) in DCU and Global Business and Pilot Studies MTU (MT946), through which one can become a qualified airline pilot. In both cases, the student will complete an 18-month pilot training programme with a flight school which they will pay for separately to registration charges. MTU partners with Afta in Cork.

Self-funded or mentored programmes: These are commercial pilot programmes where you are required to fund your training, €100,000/€120,000 cost. Your progress will be monitored by an airline that may fast-track you into its organisation. Your training will be based on the standard operating procedures of this airline to make the transition easier to your day-to-day job. Employment is not guaranteed.

According to Capt Mark Casey, Afta founder and chief executive, they have a long-term agreement with Ryanair through which successful applicants to the programme will be given a conditional letter of offer of employment before they even commence their training, providing clarity for those investing in their education.

Military training with the Air Corps: Some pilots will receive their flight training with the Air Corps as an officer and when released from service, may transition into civilian aviation. The Air Corps generally advertises annually for cadets.

The training process

In “integrated training” you are learning to fly and pass the exams as your full-time job. You will expect to be tasked in studying, flying, and simulator work for 18-24 months. This can be popular with school leavers or college students, or others who have financial backing.

Alternatively, modular training provides a more flexible part-time alternative, allowing aspiring pilots to progress step by step, completing the qualification in stages. This involves evening study, generally flying at the weekends, and can take two to three years to complete. Both options offer the same certification and are available at many flying schools.

What exams and tests do I have to pass?

There are multiple exams to pass, both flying and ground school. Also, for the rest of your 40-year career, you will be examined on your skill level and knowledge. For a commercial pilot’s licence, you need an air transport pilot licence. You can also secure a private pilot licence that enables you to fly non-commercially.

Is there funding available?

Capt Casey confirms that Afta has recently agreed a funding model with an Irish financial institution to cover up to 75 per cent of the approximately €85,000 involved. Details will be announced later in 2026.