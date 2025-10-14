Military officers to call for increased pay for cadets

Trainee officers earn €493.45 per week, compared to €540.05 for an enlisted recruit. File photograph: Collins

Trainee military officers earn substantially less than the minimum wage and are long overdue for a pay rise, Tánaiste Simon Harris is to be told today.

According to the Representative Association for Commissioned Officers (Raco), Defence Forces cadets receive the lowest pay in the military, about 41 per cent less than their enlisted counterparts at the same stage of their careers.

The issue will be raised with Mr Harris when he addresses Raco’s annual general conference in Trim, Co Meath, on Tuesday.

Trainee officers earn €493.45 per week, compared to €540.05 for an enlisted recruit. Cadets remain on this rate for a year while recruits move up to €805 after six months, Raco will say.

“From the moment of enlistment, it takes an officer five years to catch up to an enlisted colleague in terms of career pay, despite undertaking longer training and assuming greater responsibilities,” Raco said in advance of the conference.

Lt Col Conor King, general secretary of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers. Photograph: Alan Betson

Lieutenant Colonel Conor King, Raco General Secretary, said cadet pay is a serious barrier to recruitment.

“The financial strain of living on cadet pay makes joining the Defence Forces less attractive, potentially limiting the pool of highly motivated candidates.

“Improving cadet pay is not just a matter of fairness; it is essential to attracting, supporting and retaining talented personnel in the Defence Forces.

“Should this not be addressed, then RACO will have no option but to recommend to future cadet applicants that they enlist as a recruit in the DF prior to commencing a cadetship.”

Raco is also calling on the Government to allow Defence Forces chaplains to be represented by the association.

There are currently 12 chaplains working in the military. They have been told they are not entitled to representation from Raco because they are technically not part of the Defence Forces.

“The work of our Chaplains is invaluable. They work closely with our members both at home and overseas and are very much part of the Defence Forces family,” Lieut Col King said.

“Chaplains have been, and still are, an essential part of the Defence Forces for more than a century, deploying overseas as frequently as any other DF member.”

Chaplains are unanimously in favour of Raco representation. The association says it is calling on Mr Harris to “intervene in this matter”.

Other motions to be debated by delegates include expediting citizenship for officers born outside of the State and increased allowances for overseas service.

Lieutenant Colonel Marin Ryan, Raco’s president, will also call for adequate military funding to meet national security needs.

“We need Government to give urgent attention to the specialist skills required to meet emerging demands. This will ensure governance risks are managed effectively and that the welfare of members is protected."

