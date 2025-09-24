‘It’s not about me’: Michael Flatley reflects on failed presidency bid

Michael Flatley with the cast of 30th anniversary of Lord of Dance show outside the 3Arena on Wednesday. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

If chutzpah and self-confidence were the attributes most prized in an Irish president, Michael Flatley would surely win in a canter.

In reality, his presidential bid never got going, a rare reverse for a man whose Irish-American brand of optimism is at odds with the native tendency towards self-deprecation and humble-bragging.

He was in Dublin on Wednesday at the launch of an event next February at the 3Arena to mark 30 years of the Lord of the Dance.

“It’s not about me. It’s not about the individual, you know, and anybody who’s running for that reason is doing it for the wrong reasons,” he said of the presidency.

“It’s for the Irish people, what do they want? It’s not up to me. It’s nothing to do with me. My job was just represent my country to the best of my ability, and I believe under the circumstances I can better serve the Irish people by continuing to do what I do. And if that ever changes, I’ll be the first one in the ring.”

Lord of the Dance cast members at the launch in the Gibson Hotel. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

Flatley strikes a pose at the launch. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time, but came through it and the 67-year-old remains as irrepressible as ever.

It is 30 years since Flatley walked away from Riverdance, where he was the principal dancer. Many thought he was ill-advised given the worldwide success of the show, but he had the ego and the showmanship to pull it off.

He rehearsed for the original Lord of the Dance show in Digges Lane, the dance centre in Dublin city centre. “I’m not exaggerating when I say that there were rats running around and cockroaches.”

“And promoters”, interjected his long-time friend and promoter Peter Aiken to laughs.

Flatley speaks at the launch event with promoter Peter Aiken. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

“Yes, there was a few of them in as well,” Mr Flatley continued. “But, yeah, it wasn’t glamorous in any way, shape, or form. And people sometimes have in their minds, how glamorous show business is.

“From an outside point of view, it might look that way, but please don’t underestimate the hundreds and hundreds of hours that go into building a show, the blisters, the blood in some cases and broken bones.”

Mr Flatley said his belief in himself helped push through the original Lord of The Dance.

“And I recommend to any young person who’s starting out in the world or anybody who wants to follow a dream, if you work hard, and you follow your dream, follow what’s in your heart, don’t listen to the naysayers,” he said.

“Focus, get on with it and work hard. If you do the work, you’re gonna be confident.

“Don’t confuse that with ego. It’s confidence. Muhammad Ali was the first one who taught everybody that.”

“It’s fine lines, and sometimes the chips go against you, but for the most times, I’m glad I did what I did. I stand by it with the right decision.”

Mr Flatley was joined at the launch in the Gibson Hotel by many of the dancers from the current troupe who are on tour in Europe with Lord of the Dance. Many of them weren’t even born when he started out on the journey.

