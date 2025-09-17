RSA casts doubt on its own study showing lower mobile phone usage among drivers

Men and women were equally likely to be observed using a device while driving. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The numbers of car drivers observed using mobile phones has dropped by a third, according to the latest figures from the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

However, the authority has cast doubt on the results of its own survey, noting that they are contradicted by a second study.

According to the Mobile Device Usage Survey 2024, which was published by the Road Safety Authority on Wednesday and based on almost 26,000 roadside observations, 6 per cent of drivers were observed using a hand-held device. This represents a drop on the 2023 figure of 9 per cent.

The observational study also found car drivers were the most likely users of phones with just 2 per cent of drivers of light goods vehicles seen using phones. This figure is down from 13 per cent in 2023.

Other key findings in the study include that 67 per cent of drivers seen using a mobile device had it in their hand, while the remainder had it to their ear.

It found that mobile phone usage fell across all road types, with the biggest drop on motorways from 9 per cent to 2 per cent.

Men and women were equally likely to be observed using a device, while morning and lunchtime drivers had higher levels of usage compared to those driving in the evenings.

However, the authority expressed some doubt about its research, pointing out that a different, self-reporting study, the Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Survey 2024, found 23 per cent of respondents said they “sometimes” check their mobile phone for notifications from social media, messages or emails while driving.

[ Distracted driving: What can be done to tackle a major road safety issue?Opens in new window ]

The driver attitudes and behaviour study also found 12 per cent of motorists admitted they write or respond to texts or social media posts at least sometimes while driving.

The RSA said: “While the observational survey captures a snapshot of driver behaviour, self-reported data suggests the issue is far more widespread.”

Michael Rowland, director of research, standards and assurance with the RSA, said that while the roadside survey shows progress, the driver attitudes and behaviour study “tells us a different story”.

He said: “Far too many drivers admit to checking apps, sending messages or talking on their phone while driving. These habits are not only dangerous – they normalise distracted driving.

“Even when a car is stationary in traffic, reaching for your phone distracts you from potential hazards and sends the wrong signal to passengers, including children. Every time you drive, you set an example – the safest choice is to keep the phone out of reach.”

Distracted driving due to hand-held mobile device usage is a dangerous behaviour that leads to road traffic collisions, according to the World Health Organisation, which says drivers using a mobile phone are four times more likely to be involved in a crash.