Man who died in O’Connell Street incident a ‘good Samaritan’, funeral hears

Paul Butler, the man who died following an incident in O’Connell Street, Dublin, in the early hours of Friday, August 15th, was a man of “kindness and care and positivity”, his funeral Mass has heard.

The 51-year-old suffered severe injuries after hitting his head off the ground in the early hours of last Friday morning outside the Holiday Inn on O’Connell Street. He died in the Mater hospital the following Monday.

The circumstances of Mr Butler’s death are being investigated by Fiosrú, the police ombudsman, as he had interacted with gardaí immediately before the fall.

A garda who has been suspended from duty following the incident was arrested by officers from Fiosrú this week, as part of the investigation.

In a homily at Mr Butler’s requiem Mass in the Church of Saint Vincent de Paul, Marino, on Thursday, parish priest Fr Tom Noone said the death was “unexpected”.

[ Garda arrested for questioning over death on O’Connell Street, DublinOpens in new window ]

Fr Noone said Mr Butler, formerly of Grace Park, Drumcondra, was a man of kindness and care and positivity who had travelled abroad after he left school. “He loved to learn new things,” said Fr Noone.

“He loved to chat with family, friends and neighbours and was a good Samaritan. He would love to help people out and would never expect anything in return.” Fr Noone added Mr Butler “saw no difference in people, he accepted everyone as they were”.

In a eulogy, Mr Butler’s partner Áine said the last two weeks had shown her how short and precious life is. She said he had been her best friend and partner. He was “kind, reliable and loving” and loved to play his guitar. She said he had been outgoing and energetic, fascinated by subjects that interested him, loved reading, technology, and good conversations. “He saw every person as equal and was not afraid to speak up for what was right,” she said. She also thanked the doctors and nurses of the Mater hospital who had cared for him in his final days.

Mr Butler’s sister Maria recalled how the two of them would watch nature programmes and their “hero” was broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough.

The symbols of Mr Butler’s life, which were brought to the altar, included travel and music books and a family photograph.