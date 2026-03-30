Dog owners warned not to give pets chocolate due to risk of poisoning

'The easiest way to keep your dog safe this Easter, is to ensure that chocolate and other treats are kept well away from dogs,' animal charity Dogs Trust Ireland says. Photograph: iStock

Dog owners have been reminded not to give chocolate to their pets this Easter due to the risk of poisoning.

Dogs Trust Ireland says chocolate is highly toxic to the animals due to the presence of theobromine, a substance which dogs cannot metabolise effectively. Even small amounts can cause serious illness, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive thirst, seizures, and in some severe cases, heart or kidney failure.

Dogs have a highly developed sense of smell and are attracted by the scent of chocolate, which can lead them to eat a substance that could make them seriously ill or kill them, according to Niamh Curran-Kelly, veterinary and welfare manager of Dogs Trust Ireland.

“The easiest way to keep your dog safe this Easter, is to ensure that chocolate and other treats are kept well away from dogs.

“Storing these items in an airtight container, up high, is the safest option. Now is a great time to remind children that their treats are not to be shared with dogs, no matter how cute their ‘puppy dog eyes’ are,” she says.

“It’s also important to be vigilant when out on walks and make sure your dog doesn’t eat anything that might have accidentally been left behind during an Easter egg hunt.

“We always recommend storing your vet’s emergency out-of-hours contact number in your phone, just in case you need it. As with any type of poisoning, the quicker your dog gets help, the better their chances are of making a full recovery.”

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Dogs Trust is urging owners to contact their vet immediately if they suspect their pet has ingested any amount of chocolate.

The charity is also warning dog owners about a number of lesser-known seasonal hazards that can pose serious risks to pets. Popular Easter treats such as hot cross buns contain raisins, which are highly toxic to dogs, even in small quantities.

Spring flowers, including daffodils, can also be dangerous, particularly as the water in which they are kept may contain toxins that can cause illness if consumed.