Arnold Schwarzenegger awarded honorary doctorate from Ulster University

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has said it is “unbelievable” to be back in Belfast 60 years after his first visit, as he received an honorary doctorate from Ulster University in recognition of his contributions to public service, environmental advocacy, and the arts.

Students cheered and held signs reading “Ulster he’s back” and “Hasta La Vista Ulster”, while some brought copies of his film Terminator 2 for the Austrian star to sign.

“Ulster University is a very important university, and it’s always a great honour to be honoured like that,” Schwarzenegger told those on the red carpet rolled out for his arrival.

“I tell you what makes this special, because it’s kind of a 60-year anniversary and 60 years ago, in 1966 I was in Belfast for the first time, and there was this 19-year-old bodybuilder that was doing a posing exhibition here, because there was this new upcoming bodybuilding champion.

“So I came here, I was invited by Ivan Dunbar, this Irish man, I think his family is here… he passed away I’m sad to say, but that’s where my beginning was, in Ireland, in Belfast.

“And it’s wonderful to be back in Northern Ireland and to kind of get to see, this is not something that I dreamt of when I was 19 years old, when I was here 60 years ago, that one day I will be coming here to get an honorary doctorate degree, it’s unbelievable.”