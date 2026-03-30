A quarter of children on Camhs list are waiting more than nine months

A quarter of children on the waiting list for mental health services were waiting more than nine months to be seen at the end of last year, the Minister responsible for the area confirmed as she sought an urgent plan from the Health Service Executive (HSE) on how it would deal with the backlog.

Mary Butler wrote to the HSE earlier this month calling for a “detailed plan” by the end of March to tackle child and adolescent mental health services (Camhs) waiting lists.

In a letter to Bernard Gloster, then chief executive of the HSE, on March 4th expressing “concern” about the “persistently high” waiting lists for Camhs, Butler said there were 1,110 children waiting in excess of nine months to access the service at the end of December, with 602 of these waiting more than 12 months.

“It is of particular concern that this represents over 25 per cent of those waiting for Camhs nationally,” the letter said.

“It is concerning also that the overall Camhs waiting list nationally has remained persistently high, particularly for the HSE Dublin and North East Region and the HSE South West Region. As of December last, these two regions accounted for 46 per cent of all cases on the Camhs waiting list.”

While it is understood urgent cases are usually seen promptly, all children referred to Camhs have moderate to severe mental health difficulties that require timely assessment and treatment.

Children waiting the longest often have a dual diagnosis, such as ADHD.

Butler noted in her correspondence there was “ongoing significant regional variation” in waiting times, and some health regions had “slow progress” in addressing long waiting times.

“I am now writing to you to seek a detailed plan, inclusive of both national and regional targets, to reduce Camhs waiting lists,” her letter said.

The Fianna Fáil Minister said the plan should be reported on on a quarterly basis “at a minimum” by the HSE to the department and should “reflect core Camhs resourcing and all additional waiting list funding that has been provided in recent years”. She requested this plan be delivered by March 31st.

Camhs has been at the centre of controversy in recent years after two reports on the service in Kerry highlighted patient safety risks.

One review, published last month, found 209 children attending the north Kerry service had been at risk of potential harm. The report highlighted a number of concerns, including high rates of prescribing medicines, low rates of talk therapy and inadequate health checks. It particularly highlighted concerns around the treatment received by children with intellectual disabilities. Last week it was announced any child identified as having been harmed by mental health services in north Kerry will be eligible for compensation.

Gloster shared Butler’s letter with the HSE’s regional executive officers via email on March 5th, stating there was a need for “greater clarity” on the action planning in respect of Camhs.

Gloster, who stood down as chief executive earlier this month, said he asked Grace Rothwell, national director for access and integration, to chair a meeting of the regions and national office to lead on a number of issues in the area.

“While the single point of access and other developments will be of assistance it is also the case that in some areas we need an accelerated and targeted programme to boost correction of waiting lists and times,” he said.

“I have asked Grace to brief the new CEO before end March and ensure a comprehensive response to Minister Butler.”

The total number on the Camhs waiting list at the end of December was 4,462, down from 4,554 in April 2025, but higher than the same period in 2024 when there were 4,200 children waiting.