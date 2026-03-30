Three more arrests made in investigation into murder of father of eight William Delaney

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a father of eight in Co Laois in 2019 have arrested a further three people for questioning.

On Monday, two women and a man were arrested in connection with the death of William Delaney (56).

They are being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Garda stations in the Midland and South Western regions.

Delaney’s death has been treated as a murder since mid-2019, as gardaí received information claiming the victim was tortured and murdered before his remains were dumped in a makeshift grave.

In November 2025, three people were held and questioned as part of the investigation, before being released without charge.

The arrests of those suspects brought to six the number of people detained for questioning since the investigation into how Delaney vanished was stepped up midway through 2019.

Gardaí on Monday renewed their appeal for information, saying “people in the community have information and have not yet come forward”.

Gardaí urged anyone with information to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The investigation was hampered at the outset by a delay in the reporting of Delaney’s disappearance.

He vanished in Portlaoise in January 2019, but was not reported missing for another six weeks.

The last confirmed sighting of Delaney, who was originally from Co Tipperary but was living in Portlaoise at the time he disappeared, was on January 31st, 2019. He had been released from a period in psychiatric treatment the day before he disappeared. He had taken time away on his own in the past, meaning his absence did not cause concern initially.